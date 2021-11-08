'Relief' for Kohli as he steps down as India T20I captain

Virat Kohli felt it is the right time to manage his workload as he signed off in his last game as the India Twenty20 International captain on Monday after the side's final T20 World Cup 2021 match against Scotland.

Saying he feels relieved to have passed on the baton to Rohit Sharma, who in Kohli's words will be overseeing things "for a while now", the 33-year-old added,"It's been an honour but things need to be kept at the right perspective. I felt this was the right time to manage my workload. It's been six or seven years of heavy workload and there is a lot of pressure."

Thanking all support staff members, Kohli went on to say how "aggression" defines his game and the day that fizzles out he will call it a day.

"That is never going to change. The day it does, I'll stop playing cricket. Even before I became captain, I had always loved to contribute in some way or the other," he said.

On promoting Suryakumar Yadav to the No. 3 spot during the game in Dubai, he said, "Surya didn't get much game time in this World Cup, so I thought it will be a nice memory to take back. That was the idea. He didn't have one good outing, then he was injured and later he didn't get to bat against Afghanistan. So I thought it would be good for him to take something back from a stage like the T20 World Cup."