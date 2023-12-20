ICC Rankings: Adil Rashid becomes No.1 T20 bowler, Suryakumar leads the charts among batters

Adil Rashid has moved up two slots to grab the number one position in the ICC men’s T20I player rankings on the back of consistent performances in the five-match series against the West Indies which is level at 2-2 with one match to go.

The England spinner achieved the feat for the first time in his career after grabbing five wickets in the three matches to move to the top of the bowlers’ list.

He has overtaken other leg-spinners like Rashid Khan and Ravi Bishnoi. Rashid’s previous best was second position that he last occupied in September 2023.

Left-arm wrist spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Kuldeep Yadav are among the others to advance in the ODI bowling list.

Shamsi has moved into the top 10 while Yadav’s five-wicket haul in the third and final match of the series against South Africa in Johannesburg has lifted him 13 places to 24th position.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj (up five places to 19th) and India fast bowler Mohammad Siraj (up 37 places to 69th) are among others to move up after the latest weekly rankings update.

Suryakumar No.1 T20 batsman

In the rankings for batters, Suryakumar Yadav leads the list in the T20I batting charts, as England’s Phil Salt has galloped to the 20th position while India opener Yashaswi Jaiswal has moved to the 14th position.

West Indies opener Brandon King, who scored a match-winning unbeaten 82 off 52 deliveries in the second match of the series, has gained six slots to reach a career-best sixth position, while Nicholas Pooran (up two places to 12th) and Rovman Powell (up14 places to 23rd) have also progressed.

Babar back as best ODI batsman

In the ODI Rankings, Babar Azam is back as the number one batter after Shubman Gill did not figure in the ODIs against South Africa, even as Ireland players were in the limelight after their 2-0 series win over Zimbabwe.

Harry Tector (up one place seventh) and Curtis Campher (up 19 places to 73rd) moved up the batting rankings while Mark Adair (up nine places to 24th), Andy McBrine (up two places to 27th) and Joshua Little (up 28 places to 34th) have all gained in the latest update.

KL Rahul (up two places to 16th) has also moved up the batting rankings while New Zealand’s Trent Boult (up one place to seventh) and Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam (up 14 places to 59th) have progressed in the bowling rankings.

In the Test rankings, Australia opener David Warner has moved up nine slots to 27th after scoring 164 in the first innings of the first Test against Pakistan while Usman Khawaja’s scores of 41 and 90 have lifted him three places to fourth.

In the Test bowling rankings, Australia captain Pat Cummins has moved up to the third position, while spinner Nathan Lyon is fifth with Josh Hazlewood capping off the top-10 list.