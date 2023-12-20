MagazineBuy Print

RR Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals squad composition, new players, top buys in auction

RR IPL 2024 Playing XI: Here is a look at Rajasthan Royals’ potential best team after the auction on December 19.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 15:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals in action during IPL 2023.
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals in action during IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals in action during IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Rajasthan Royals was the first team to add a player to its squad at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday when it bought West Indies batter Rovman Powell for Rs. 7.40 crore.

However, the franchise wasn’t too busy after that and added just another four players to its roster. It turned heads when it dished out Rs. 5.8 crore for Indian middle-order batter Shubham Dubey, who is known to be a power-hitter. It added a handy left-arm pacer to its ranks by getting South African left-arm fast bowler Nandre Burger for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh.

RR IPL 2024 probable playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna.

RR players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Rovman Powell (Rs. 7.4 crore), Shubham Dubey (Rs. 5.80 crore), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Rs. 40 lakh), Abid Mushtaq (Rs. 20 lakh), Nandre Burger (Rs. 50 lakh).

RR IPL 2024 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (ENG), Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira (SA), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (ENG).

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell (WI), Shubham Dubey.

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Abid Mushtaq.

Bowlers: Trent Boult (NZ), Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Zampa (AUS), Nandre Burger (SA), Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

