India vs England, head-to-head records: IND vs ENG overall stats, most runs and wickets

India vs England, Tests: All the head-to-head stats and numbers ahead of the IND vs ENG second Test match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday. 

Published : Feb 01, 2024 18:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin during practice session.
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin during practice session. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin during practice session. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

After a loss in the first Test, India will look to bounce back in the second match against England set to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

England is looking to win its first Test series in India since 2012, the last series India has lost at home to any opponent.

Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs England in Tests:

IND vs ENG: Head to head in Tests
Matches played: 132
India wins: 31
Drawn: 50
England wins: 51
Latest result: ENG beat IND by 28 runs - Hyderabad, 2024
IND vs ENG: Highest and Lowest scores in Tests
IND (highest score) vs ENG: 759/7d in 190.4 overs (2016; Chennai)
IND (lowest score) vs ENG: 42 all-out in 17 overs (1974; Lord’s)
ENG (highest score) vs IND: 710/7d in 188.1 overs (2011; Birmingham)
ENG (lowest score) vs IND: 81 all-out in 30.4 overs (2021; Ahmedabad)
IND (highest individual score) vs ENG: Karun Nair - 303 (2016; Chennai)
IND (best bowling) vs ENG: Vinoo Mankad - 8/55 (1952; Chennai)
ENG (highest individual score) vs IND: Graham Gooch - 333 (1990; Lord’s)
ENG (best bowling) vs IND: Fred Trueman - 8/31 (1952; Manchester)
IND vs ENG: Head-to-head record in India
Matches played: 65
India wins: 22
Drawn: 28
England: 15
Latest result: ENG won by 28 runs (Hyderabad, 2024)

Most Runs - IND v ENG Tests

Player Matches Runs Highest Score Average 100s
Joe Root 26 2557 218 60.88 9
Sachin Tendulkar 32 2535 193 51.73 7
Sunil Gavaskar 38 2483 221 38.20 4
Alaistar Cook 30 2431 294 47.66 7
Virat Kohli 28 1991 235 42.36 5

Most Wickets - IND v ENG Tests

Player Matches Wickets Average BBI
James Anderson 35 139 24.89 9/43
BS Chandrasekhar 23 95 27.27 9/107
R. Ashwin 20 94 28.82 12/167
Anil Kumble 19 92 30.59 10/233
Bishan Singh Bedi 22 85 29.87 7/100

Related Topics

India /

England /

India vs England

