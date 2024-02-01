India vs England, head-to-head records: IND vs ENG overall stats, most runs and wickets

After a loss in the first Test, India will look to bounce back in the second match against England set to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

England is looking to win its first Test series in India since 2012, the last series India has lost at home to any opponent.

Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs England in Tests:

IND vs ENG: Head to head in Tests Matches played: 132 India wins: 31 Drawn: 50 England wins: 51 Latest result: ENG beat IND by 28 runs - Hyderabad, 2024

IND vs ENG: Highest and Lowest scores in Tests IND (highest score) vs ENG: 759/7d in 190.4 overs (2016; Chennai) IND (lowest score) vs ENG: 42 all-out in 17 overs (1974; Lord’s) ENG (highest score) vs IND: 710/7d in 188.1 overs (2011; Birmingham) ENG (lowest score) vs IND: 81 all-out in 30.4 overs (2021; Ahmedabad) IND (highest individual score) vs ENG: Karun Nair - 303 (2016; Chennai) IND (best bowling) vs ENG: Vinoo Mankad - 8/55 (1952; Chennai) ENG (highest individual score) vs IND: Graham Gooch - 333 (1990; Lord’s) ENG (best bowling) vs IND: Fred Trueman - 8/31 (1952; Manchester)

IND vs ENG: Head-to-head record in India Matches played: 65 India wins: 22 Drawn: 28 England: 15 Latest result: ENG won by 28 runs (Hyderabad, 2024)

Most Runs - IND v ENG Tests

Player Matches Runs Highest Score Average 100s Joe Root 26 2557 218 60.88 9 Sachin Tendulkar 32 2535 193 51.73 7 Sunil Gavaskar 38 2483 221 38.20 4 Alaistar Cook 30 2431 294 47.66 7 Virat Kohli 28 1991 235 42.36 5

Most Wickets - IND v ENG Tests