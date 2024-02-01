India vs England, head-to-head records: IND vs ENG overall stats, most runs and wickets

After a loss in the first Test, India will look to bounce back in the second match against England set to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday.
England is looking to win its first Test series in India since 2012, the last series India has lost at home to any opponent.
Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs England in Tests:
IND vs ENG: Head to head in Tests
IND vs ENG: Highest and Lowest scores in Tests
IND vs ENG: Head-to-head record in India
Most Runs - IND v ENG Tests
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|100s
|Joe Root
|26
|2557
|218
|60.88
|9
|Sachin Tendulkar
|32
|2535
|193
|51.73
|7
|Sunil Gavaskar
|38
|2483
|221
|38.20
|4
|Alaistar Cook
|30
|2431
|294
|47.66
|7
|Virat Kohli
|28
|1991
|235
|42.36
|5
Most Wickets - IND v ENG Tests
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|BBI
|James Anderson
|35
|139
|24.89
|9/43
|BS Chandrasekhar
|23
|95
|27.27
|9/107
|R. Ashwin
|20
|94
|28.82
|12/167
|Anil Kumble
|19
|92
|30.59
|10/233
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|22
|85
|29.87
|7/100
