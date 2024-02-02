India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: IND 59/1; Debutant Bashir removes Rohit Sharma, Gill joins Jaiswal

IND 41/1 in 18 overs

Hartley fires in a yorker to Jaiswal who just about manages to get his bat down in time. Shouts of leg before too but it looked to be going over.

WICKET! Rohit Sharma is caught at leg slip off Shoaib Bashir. He tries to play with the spin and budge the ball down the leg but there is a fielder in place for that very shot. Rohit Sharma’s watchful stay in the middle comes to an end.

Rohit Sharma c Pope b Shoaib Bashir 14 (41)

Shubman Gill gets off the mark in the same over.