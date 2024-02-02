India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: IND 59/1; Debutant Bashir removes Rohit Sharma, Gill joins Jaiswal

Key Updates
- February 02, 2024 10:53IND 59/1 in 22 overs
Top Edge! Jasiwal goes for another sweep against Bashir but gets a leading edge. Luckily for him, it is well wide of the short fine leg fielder. Three singles from that over.
- February 02, 2024 10:52IND 56/1 in 21 overs
Just a single from Hartley’s over. Keeps it at a stump to stump length, prompting defence from the Indian duo.
- February 02, 2024 10:47IND 55/1 in 20 overs
Jaiswal goes on his backfoot to punch Bashir to long off for a single. Another run from the over, this time for Gill.
- February 02, 2024 10:454IND 53/1 in 19 overs
Gill clips Hartley’s overpitched delivery to square leg to pick one. FOUR! Jaiswal brings out the sweep to drill the bowler through the on side. He clips the next behind square to run three. Gill pummels a full toss through mid wicket for FOUR!
- February 02, 2024 10:38CIND 41/1 in 18 overs
Hartley fires in a yorker to Jaiswal who just about manages to get his bat down in time. Shouts of leg before too but it looked to be going over.
WICKET! Rohit Sharma is caught at leg slip off Shoaib Bashir. He tries to play with the spin and budge the ball down the leg but there is a fielder in place for that very shot. Rohit Sharma’s watchful stay in the middle comes to an end.
Rohit Sharma c Pope b Shoaib Bashir 14 (41)
Shubman Gill gets off the mark in the same over.
- February 02, 2024 10:29IND 40/0 in 15 overs
Hartley is back and he’s bowling with Bashir. Indian batters still looking for the bad balls. Good bowling in the first hour by England.
- February 02, 2024 10:21IND 32/0 in 13 overs
Tom Hartley bowled one over before Root replaced him again. In between, debutant Shoaib Bashir bowled for the first time in Tests.
- February 02, 2024 10:10IND 23/0 in 10 overs
A sedate start for India. Anderson and Root not giving away easy runs. Rohit and Jaiswal too are happy defend and play the waiting game.
- February 02, 2024 09:54IND 15/0 in 6 overs
After boundaries in the first two overs, the scoring rate has dropped down. Root and Anderson have been bowling tight lines.
- February 02, 2024 09:35IND 9/0
Joe Root from the other end. Wide, half tracker and Jaiswal smacks it for four on the first ball. Another drive gets Jaiswal another boundary of the over.
- February 02, 2024 09:31IND 1/0
Anderson to Jaiswal, down the leg. No movement of any sorts so far. A single on the last ball to get the scoreboard ticking.
- February 02, 2024 09:29All set!
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal come out to open the innings. James Anderson to open the bowling for England.
- February 02, 2024 09:14Vizag Boy KS Bharat is ready for his first home Test!
IND vs ENG: Vizag boy Bharat “overwhelmed” but focused; says it is fun when someone plays reverse sweep
Though local boy K.S. Bharat admits it will be an ‘overwhelming’ feeling to represent the country at home his ground in Visakhapatnam, he is focused on keeping his emotions aside and playing yet another game for India, which takes on England in the second Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here from Friday.
- February 02, 2024 09:05Playing XIs
England - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson
India - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav
- February 02, 2024 09:00Toss - India
India wins the toss and opts to bat.
Three changes for India - KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj out; Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar in
- February 02, 2024 09:00Pitch Report
Eoin Morgan: The wicket looks like a beauty to bat on. The top layer in black soil, below is red soil. There will be turn but not too much on Day 1. Certainly a win toss, bat first wicket. Both sides will play plenty of spinners but we expect the spinners to come into the contest later. The first two days certainly better for batting.
- February 02, 2024 08:48Rajat Patidar to debut
The confirmation comes in. It will be Rajat Patidar who will debut for India today
- February 02, 2024 08:32India vs England H2H in Tests
Matches played: 132
India wins: 31
Drawn: 50
England wins: 51
- February 02, 2024 08:19India vs England 2nd Test Preview
The coastal city of Visakhapatnam will be the next port of call for England’s Bazball, which faces a test of endurance and sustainability against an Indian side keen to keep its legacy at home intact against the tides of revolution.
FULL PRVIEW BY DHRUVA PRASAD:
IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India eyes redemption against high-flying England in Vizag
After the 28-run win in Hyderabad, a high-flying England and its ‘Bazball’ approach faces a test of endurance and sustainability in Visakhapatnam against an Indian side keen to keep its legacy at home intact against the tides of revolution.
- February 02, 2024 08:15England Playing XI
As it has done in the recent past, the Three Lions put out their playing eleven on the eve of the contest.
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson
IN - James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir | OUT - Mark Wood, Jack Leach
- February 02, 2024 08:11SQUADS
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(wk), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel
- February 02, 2024 08:06LIVE STREAMING INFO
The India vs England 2nd Test match will be telecast live from 8:30 AM IST on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.
The match can also be live streamed for free on the JioCinema app and website.
