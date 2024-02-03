IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: England 136/4; Bumrah gets Joe Root, Ollie Pope in quick succession

- February 03, 2024 13:47BENG 136/4 in 28 overs
Bairstow picks two boundaries in Axar’s over - a cut first followed by a drive through covers. 10 runs from the over.
BUMRAH ON A ROLL! He has absolutely hammered this yorker into the stumps. Ollie Pope has to make the long walk back.
Ollie Pope b Bumrah 23 (55)
It’s time for skipper Ben Stokes to get some control over the innings.
- February 03, 2024 13:36CENG 124/3 in 26 overs
BUMRAH! ROOT GONE! Bumrah gets the ball to move away just a hint and Root is guilty of poking at the ball. Gill does the job at first slip. India has two in quick succession.
Joe Root c Gill b Bumrah 5 (10)
Bumrah greets Jonny Bairstow with a yorker which strikes him on the foot. India ponders over for a minute but then decides against taking a review.
- February 03, 2024 13:31ENG 123/2 in 25 overs
Jasprit Bumrah back into the attack. Tests the outside edge of Ollie Pope but does not quite induce one. One run from the over.
Ollie Pope scoops Axar to fine leg for two runs. A single off the fourth delivery of the over. Root paddle sweeps the final delivery for one run.
- February 03, 2024 13:21CENG 118/2 in 23 overs
Axar Patel gets the wicket of Crawley. And Shreyas Iyer has pulled off a blinder. Crawley’s slog on the on side gets a leading edge. The ball loops over the point region where Iyer tracks back and puts in a dive to take the catch.
Zak Crawley c Iyer b Axar 76 (78)
Joe Root joins the party with a reverse sweep boundary off Axar.
- February 03, 2024 13:11ENG 110/1 in 22 overs
Mukesh Kumar is into the attack now. Drifts towards the pads and Pope flicks it for four. Slight inwards movement for Mukesh though.
- February 03, 2024 13:06ENG 105/1 in 20 overs
This has been a fascinating contest between Crawley and Ashwin. So much going with Ashwin trying out different angles, pace, and Crawley has very skillfully tackled it and found a way to keep scoring.
- February 03, 2024 13:00ENG 91/1
Ashwin has been varying his pace, trying to draw the batters forward, make use of the bounce on offer. Crawley making use of his height slog sweeps him for a SIX to end the over.
- February 03, 2024 12:52ENG 81/1 in 16 overs
Crawley taking on the attack. There’s good bounce on the pitch and the ball not turning much.
- February 03, 2024 12:42ENG 72/1 in 13 overs
Crawley takes Kuldeep for 10 runs. A four and a SIX! And he gets to his fifty as well with that maximum. Superb batting this from the Englishman.
- February 03, 2024 12:35ENG 59/1
OUT! India has finally got a breakthrough. Ball dips and Duckett isn’t able to control his defence and hits it straight to silly point. Kuldeep Yadav is the man of the hour for India.
- February 03, 2024 12:24ENG 54/0 in 9 overs
Crawley pounds Bumrah for three consecutive boundaries on the first three balls! First on drive, then towards deep third, and finally drive straight down the ground. Nice way to get fifty runs on the board. Finishes the over with another straight drive for four.
- February 03, 2024 12:19ENG 38/0
R Ashwin from the other end. Ashwin varying his pace on length at the off-stump line. Not getting a lot of turn. ALMOST a chance there at the short midwicket! Gill dived but can’t grab it.
- February 03, 2024 12:14ENG 34/0 in 7 overs
Bumrah begins proceedings. Crawley takes a single on the first ball. He’s not getting the ball to move a lot though. Two runs from the over.
- February 03, 2024 12:13Afternoon session
Birthday boy Zak Crawley along with his opening partner Ben Duckett walk out to bat with England requiring 364 runs more to trail. They have given a good start scoring 32 runs in the first six overs. An important session for India to not only get wickets but to control the scoring rate of England. Will spinners get turn? Is there an iconic Bumrah spell in offing? We’ll know very soon.
- February 03, 2024 11:35LUNCH - England 32/0, trails by 364 runs
England started in a way one would expect it to, scoring at five runs per over. India has 364 more to defend and the two overs of spin in the first session would give Rohit Sharma some hope of taking the reins in this contest.
- February 03, 2024 11:30ENG 32/0 in 6 overs
Ashwin for the final over of the session. Crawley drives for a single on the final delivery of the over. That will be Lunch on Day 2.
- February 03, 2024 11:274ENG 31/0 in 5 overs
Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. Two runs, Crawley punches at it and the edge takes it through point and to the fence. Kuldeep will take heart from the fact that he did not have much control on that shot. A single off the final delivery.
- February 03, 2024 11:234ENG 28/0 in 4 overs
FOUR! Mukesh goes too full and Duckett parks it through covers. FOUR more! Slaps this wide delivery through point. Drills the final ball of the over through covers again. 12 runs from the over.
- February 03, 2024 11:21ENG 16/0 in 3 overs
Bumrah to Crawley. FOUR! Edged and through the gap between gully and second slip. Two more runs with a clip through mid wicket.
- February 03, 2024 11:134ENG 10/0 in 2 overs
Mukesh Kumar to Duckett. FOUR! Lucky! A thick under edge after the ball nips away after pitching which runs wide of the stumps and runs to the fence. Another inside edge, this time for a single. FOUR more! On the pads and Crawley clips it away past mid wicket. Crawley punches the final delivery through cover for a single.
- February 03, 2024 11:08ENG 0/0 in 1 over
Two slips and a gully in place. Bumrah to Crawley, left alone. The third delivery angles across and thuds on to the batter’s pad. Crawley has a swing at the final delivery but misses. A maiden to start the innings.
- February 03, 2024 11:07England openers walk out
It is the usual pairing of Ben Duckett and Zack Crawley for England. For India, Jasprit Bumrah has the new ball.
- February 03, 2024 11:02Advantage England
Despite the splendid effort from Yashasvi Jaiswal, India is well short of a commanding first innings total. Once again, the tail offers little to no support. The final three wickets go down for just 12 runs. England will be confident of chopping off a substantial amount of this within Day 2. The English innings coming up shortly.
- February 03, 2024 10:56IND 396 all out
Bashir to Kuldeep. He opens the face of the bat on the fourth delivery to place the ball through point. But the second run does not come and Mukesh will need to survive the last two balls of the over.
HE CAN’T! Bashir gets his third as Mukesh is caught at slip. Done by the extra bounce and turn.
Mukesh Kumar c Root b Bashir 0 (3)
- February 03, 2024 10:49IND 395/9 in 111 overs
Rehan Ahmed throws up a full toss for Bumrah who pummels it away through mid wicket. WICKET! Bumrah is caught at slip. He defends inside the line and offers an edge to Joe Root. India falling away like nine pins.
Jasprit Bumrah c Root b Rehan 6 (9)
Mukesh Kumar walks in at No. 11.
- February 03, 2024 10:38IND 387/8 in 108 overs
Kuldeep drives Bashir through cover for another couple. A single through the same region on the fourth delivery. Bumrah is able to scamper through for a run off the final delivery.
- February 03, 2024 10:33IND 383/8 in 107 overs
OUT! Anderson gets Jaiswal! Only two runs coming in the last three overs and Jaiswal decided to charge the pacer. He hits it high into the air and gets caught at deep extra covers. A terrific knock comes to an end. Third wicket for Anderson. A superb spell by the veteran pacer.
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Bairstow b Anderson 209
Jasprit Bumrah at the crease now.
- February 03, 2024 10:26IND 382/7
Just one run from the last two overs. Both Anderson and Bashir are nearing the end of their one-hour spell now.
- February 03, 2024 10:17IND 381/7
Anderson continues to be threatening with the hard new ball. Jaiswal edges past second slip for four. Taking the ball away and into the left hander.
- February 03, 2024 10:11IND 375/7 in 102 overs
Jaiswal slog sweeps Bashir for a SIX over square leg! Then sweeps again, finds the fence again, this time four, and gets to his DOUBLE CENTURY!! Great knock this.
- February 03, 2024 10:04IND 364/7 in 101 overs
Ashwin drives Anderson for four towards on side! But Anderson gets him on the next ball, edging the ball to the keeper. Ashwin did review it, but only for ultra edge to confirm it. He goes for 20.
Kuldeep Yadav walks in. Anderson has been brilliant this morning with the new ball.
- February 03, 2024 09:59IND 360/6 in 100 overs
Jaiswal charges Bashir down the track and smacks him straight over the head for a SIX. Bashir has been slightly full this morning. Given the amount of movement Anderson is getting off the pitch, won’t be a bad idea for him to pull his length slightly back.
- February 03, 2024 09:54IND 352/6
That seamed in quite a bit into Jaiswal and Anderson is very much interested in that LBW call. Umpire isn’t though and England takes a review. In real time it looked that there was bat involved but nothing on the ultra edge. Ball tracking shows wicket missing and Jaiswal survives. Just a single in that over.
- February 03, 2024 09:49IND 351/6 in 98 overs
350 comes up for India as Ashwin gently drives a half-volley by Bashir for four towards covers. Five more added to the total in this over.
- February 03, 2024 09:47IND 346/6 in 97 overs
Jaiswal hasn’t looked very comfortable so far this morning. Anderson is challenging his outside edge and has almost found it on two occasions.
- February 03, 2024 09:35IND 343/6 in 95 overs
Second new ball has been taken. James Anderson to begin the proceedings. A jaffa on the first ball, challenging Jaiswal’s outside edge. He’s making the ball move away from both right and left handers. Two runs off the over.
- February 03, 2024 09:30IND 341/6 in 94 overs
Shoaib Bashir to begin the day. Jaiswal on strike. Gets away with just a single: was short wide ball and Jaiswal had slashed hard on it but only to be fielded at point. Ashwin drives through covers to get the first boundary of the day. Five runs off the over.
- February 03, 2024 09:29All set!
Yashasvi Jaiswal and R Ashwin walk out to bat. England players too come out for the second day.
- February 03, 2024 09:12India riding on Jaiswal’s ton
The Indian innings now hinges on what Jaiswal, and his partner Ashwin, add up on the second day. The wickets of Axar Patel and Srikar Bharat tilted the match just a bit into England’s favour. The wicket still has plenty for the batters to enjoy and the way England goes about its business with the willow, it would fancy anything below 450.
- February 03, 2024 08:39India vs England Day 1 - As it happened
IND vs ENG: Jaiswal stands tall but England keeps India in check on day 1
For all the anticipation around India’s batting approach, the host largely stuck to its methods to get to a respectable 336 for six, with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s stroke-filled century standing tall amidst the ruins of frittered starts on the opening day of the second Test here at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Friday.
