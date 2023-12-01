MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, preview, squads

IND vs AUS: Here are the fantasy and playing XI predictions for the fourth T20I between India and Australia in Maharashtra on Friday. 

Published : Dec 01, 2023 08:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma ahead of the fourth ODI against Australia.
India’s Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma ahead of the fourth ODI against Australia. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
India's Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma ahead of the fourth ODI against Australia. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

PREVIEW

Having missed an opportunity to seal the series in Guwahati, India will have another shot to win the five-match contest when it takes on Australia in the penultimate T20 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday.

The match will mark the return of designated vice-captain Shreyas Iyer who will be back in action after being rested for the initial three T20s following India’s splendid campaign in the recently concluded 2023 World Cup.

India was poised to seal the deal in Guwahati after having won the two consecutive matches in Visakhapatnam and in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, despite posting a mammoth 222 in the third T20, the Indian bowling attack failed to defend the total as Australia managed to pull one back, with Glenn Maxwell conjuring a majestic counter-attacking century in a spectacular last-ball finish to keep the series alive.

Maxwell’s fourth T20 ton—104 in just 48 balls—eclipsed Ruturaj Gaikwad’s maiden T20 century as the ‘Big Show’ blasted 21 runs in the final over and sent Prasidh Krishna on a leather hunt thereby once again underlining his finishing prowess.

Read the full preview - HERE

Dream 11 fantasy team
Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Matthew Wade
Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), Rinku Singh
All-rounders: Axar Patel, Matthew Short
Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Behrendorff
Team composition: IND 7:4 AUS | Credits left: 11

Predicted XI

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna/Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson

Squads

INDIA: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

AUSTRALIA: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson.

