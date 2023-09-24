MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch?

IND vs AUS: Get all the live streaming and telecast details for the second ODI between India and Australia in Indore on Sunday.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 08:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India defeated Australia in the first ODI by five wickets to lead the three-match series 1-0.
India defeated Australia in the first ODI by five wickets to lead the three-match series 1-0. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India defeated Australia in the first ODI by five wickets to lead the three-match series 1-0. | Photo Credit: AP

India will take on Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series in Indore on Sunday with an aim to seal the series after taking the lead in the first game.

When will IND vs AUS 2nd ODI be played?

The second ODI between India and Australia will be take place on Sunday, September 24.

What time will IND vs AUS 2nd ODI begin?

The second ODI between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Also read | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: India eyes series win, Australia looks to snap losing streak in potential run-fest

Where will IND vs AUS 2nd ODI take place?

The second ODI between India and Australia will be held at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live?

The second ODI between India and Australia will be aired LIVE on the Sports18 Network.

Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI?

The second ODI between India and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI squads
INDIA
KL Rahul (c, wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar
AUSTRALIA
Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha.

