IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch?

India will take on Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series in Indore on Sunday with an aim to seal the series after taking the lead in the first game.
When will IND vs AUS 2nd ODI be played?
The second ODI between India and Australia will be take place on Sunday, September 24.
What time will IND vs AUS 2nd ODI begin?
The second ODI between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
Where will IND vs AUS 2nd ODI take place?
The second ODI between India and Australia will be held at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live?
The second ODI between India and Australia will be aired LIVE on the Sports18 Network.
Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI?
The second ODI between India and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app.
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI squads
