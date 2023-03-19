Cricket

IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav records second consecutive ODI golden duck against Mitchell Starc

Walking in at no. 4, Suryakumar was trapped leg before by Mitchell Starc, a ball after the left-arm seamer removed India captain Rohit Sharma on 13.

Team Sportstar
19 March, 2023 14:02 IST
Suryakumar Yadav caught plumb in front off Mitchell Starc in Vizag on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav caught plumb in front off Mitchell Starc in Vizag on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

India batter Suryakumar Yadav registered a second consecutive golden duck during the second ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Walking in at no. 4, Suryakumar was trapped leg before by Mitchell Starc, a ball after the left-arm seamer removed India captain Rohit Sharma on 13. Starc swung the ball in sharply as Suryakumar attempt a drive across the line as the ball struck him plumb in the middle-and-leg stump line.

During the first ODI on Mumbai on Friday, Suryakumar had a similar ending when Starc removed him first ball with a delivery that pitched on length and straightened to him on the back pad, clipping the top of off-stump line.

While the 32-year-old Suryakumar has amassed an incredible T20 record, his ODI returns have been underwhelming after 20 innings in the format. Suryakumar has recorded 433 runs at an average of 25.47 with only two fifty-plus scores.

