IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav becomes first Indian batter to register three consecutive golden ducks in ODIs

Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian batter to register three golden ducks in three consecutive innings during the side’s third One-Day International against Australia in Chennai.

Team Sportstar
22 March, 2023 20:54 IST
Suryakumar Yadav recorded three golden ducks in the India vs Australia series.

Suryakumar Yadav recorded three golden ducks in the India vs Australia series. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian batter to register three consecutive golden ducks in One-Day Internationals during the side’s third ODI against Australia in Chennai.

Yadav was dismissed on the first delivery in each of the three ODIs at Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Chennai.

In Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, he was trapped leg before by Mitchell Starc. On Wednesday, in Chennai, he was castled by Ashton Agar.

The 32-year-old batter was demoted in the batting order for the third ODI in Chennai. After batting at number four for the first two matches, he walked out to the middle at number six for the series decider on Wednesday.

Sachin Tendulkar was also dismissed for three consecutive ducks in 1994 but they were off the second deliveries.For India, Washington Sundar has a similarly dubious record in T20Is. Sundar was dismissed on the first delivery in three consecutive matches in 2020. The golden ducks came against West Indies, Sri Lank and New Zealand.

Overall, Yadav was the 14th batter to register three golden ducks on the trot in the 50-over format. The list includes names like Alec Stewart, Andrew Symonds and Shane Watson.

International batters with three straight golden ducks
Tony Blain (1986) - New Zealand
Alec Stewart (1989-90) - England
Ian Blackwell (2003) - England
Nicholas de Groot (2003) - Canada
Vusi Sibanda (2003) - Zimbabwe
Tinashe Panyangara (2003) - Zimbabwe
Andrew Symonds (2003) - Australia
Brett Lee (2009) - Australia
Shane Watson (2009) - Australia
James Ngoche (2010) - Kenya
Devendra Bishoo (2011) - West Indies
Alex Cusack (2012-13) - Ireland
Blessing Muzarabani (2021) - Zimbabwe
Suryakumar Yadav (2023) - India

