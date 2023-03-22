IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav becomes first Indian batter to register three consecutive golden ducks in ODIs

Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian batter to register three consecutive golden ducks in One-Day Internationals during the side’s third ODI against Australia in Chennai.

Yadav was dismissed on the first delivery in each of the three ODIs at Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Chennai.

In Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, he was trapped leg before by Mitchell Starc. On Wednesday, in Chennai, he was castled by Ashton Agar.

The 32-year-old batter was demoted in the batting order for the third ODI in Chennai. After batting at number four for the first two matches, he walked out to the middle at number six for the series decider on Wednesday.

Sachin Tendulkar was also dismissed for three consecutive ducks in 1994 but they were off the second deliveries.For India, Washington Sundar has a similarly dubious record in T20Is. Sundar was dismissed on the first delivery in three consecutive matches in 2020. The golden ducks came against West Indies, Sri Lank and New Zealand.

Overall, Yadav was the 14th batter to register three golden ducks on the trot in the 50-over format. The list includes names like Alec Stewart, Andrew Symonds and Shane Watson.