Cricket India vs South Africa LIVE Score 1st Test Day 5: IND 6 wickets away from Centurion win; Bumrah, Shami in focus India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Get the live cricket score updates between IND vs SA from the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 30 December, 2021 12:46 IST Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after bowling Rassie van der Dussen, during the fourth day of the Test match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria. - AP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 30 December, 2021 12:46 IST Day 4 report: SA vs IND, Day 4: India closes in on big win over South Africa in Centurion Playing XIsIndia X1: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed SirajREAD: Shami: 375-400 would be good target for South Africa South Africa X1: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi NgidiToss: India wins toss, opts to bat