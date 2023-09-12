MagazineBuy Print

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Here is how you can watch the India vs Sri Lanka match that will be played at the PR Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Tuesday.

Published : Sep 12, 2023 08:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul and others during the Super Fours match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at R. Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Monday.
India’s Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul and others during the Super Fours match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at R. Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul and others during the Super Fours match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at R. Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

India faces Sri Lanka in its second Asia Cup 2023 Super Four fixture at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, a day after a convincing win over Pakistan in a rain-affected game that needed a reserve day to produce a result.

The teams will be meeting for the first time this tournament.

IND vs SL Colombo Weather Updates

Asia Cup Super Four points table

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Info

What time will the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Tuesday, September 12.

Where can I watch the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match today?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

IND vs SL Dream11 prediction

Where will the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

SQUADS
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando, Kusal Perera.

