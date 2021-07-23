India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: Dhawan's IND eyes 3-0 series win vs SL; Toss, playing XI at 2:30PM IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the updates.

Numbers Game

India's series win against Sri Lanka marks its 11th successive win over the home side in ODIs. It's the second-most for India, only behind its 14-straight series wins over Zimbabwe.



over the home side in ODIs. It's the second-most for India, only behind its 14-straight series wins over Zimbabwe. India has won seven successive games at the R. Premadasa stadium.



at the R. Premadasa stadium. Yuzvendra Chahal needs three wickets to complete 100 ODI wickets.



MATCH PREVIEW

Series in the bag and the exciting young Indian team churned well under the guidance of Rahul Dravid has put the daggers to Sri Lanka with a nervy finish in the second ODI.

The Lankans put out a better display with the bat, however, managing well below par with 275 on the board. A confident Indian top-order was then shuddered with quick jolts - Shaw, Dhawan and Kishan falling in succession.

READ: IND vs SL third ODI: A pleasant dilemma for India

Shanaka seemed to represent himself with a captain that knows his cards well - rotating the spinners and the part-timers while bringing himself to snap a few quick wickets. With seven wickets and India requiring 83 runs to win, surely, the home side was firm in the driver's seat before Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripted an incredible comeback. Sri Lanka lost the plot and Shanaka's dubious calls ensured the lower-order pair had it easy as India snatched the series and took a 2-0 lead.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka says on-field spat was about tactics

The win also holds India in good stead to experiment with the young guns on the bench - Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad/Devdutt Padikkal lead the hopefuls for an ODI debut among batsmen while the spin roster could see a shake-up with Rahul Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham and Varun Chakaravarthy in the mix. The home side will still feel the weight despite the dead rubber as every match counts in the ODI Super League in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID

Deepak Chahar: "The (T20) World Cup is still far ahead. My target always is that whenever I get an opportunity with the bat or ball, is to prove myself. Selection is not in my hands nor in any player's hands, to perform is in our hands." Dasun Shanaka: "As a team, and I as captain, we need to build confidence. And alongside that, the players need to believe in their ability to execute their skills in the game. I saw a lot of this in the last game, and so I'm confident we can build on that, and turn that into positive results. It's true we haven't won consistently for a while, but we haven't forgotten how to win."



Squads:

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Sanju Samson, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal Team News: Sanju Samson is declared fit after missing the first ODI with a ligament injury. Sri Lanka squad: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Ishan Jayaratne , Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Isuru Udana



When will the 3nd ODI between Sri Lanka and India start and where to watch?

The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 3pm IST at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Toss will occur at 2:30pm.