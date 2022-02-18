India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Playing XI prediction, Dream11 Fantasy team, key stats, streaming info

India will aim for its eighth consecutive T20I win as it takes on West Indies in the second T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ahead of Friday's meeting, here is a look at the head-to-head stats.

IND vs WI Head to Head

Span: 2009-2022

Matches: 18

Won: India -11, New Zealand - 6, No result - 1

HS (IND) vs WI: 244/4

LS (WI) vs IND: 245/6

HS (IND) vs WI: 153/7

LS (WI) vs IND: 95/9

India vs West Indies PREDICTED XI

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd/Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell/Dominic Drakes

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND vs WI DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batters – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders – Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Roston Chase

Bowlers – Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi

Team Composition: WI 5:6 IND Credits left: 0.5

IND vs WI SQUADS

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad

IND vs WI WIN PROBABILITY

India (74%)

WHERE TO WATCH IND vs WI, 2nd T20I LIVE?

The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.