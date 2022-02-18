Cricket Cricket India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Playing XI prediction, Dream11 Fantasy team, key stats, streaming info IND vs WI: A look at the predictions, playing XI and squads ahead of India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Team Sportstar KOLKATA 18 February, 2022 11:06 IST India skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a fluent 40 in the first T20I against West Indies on Wednesday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar KOLKATA 18 February, 2022 11:06 IST India will aim for its eighth consecutive T20I win as it takes on West Indies in the second T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.Ahead of Friday's meeting, here is a look at the head-to-head stats. IND vs WI Head to HeadSpan: 2009-2022Matches: 18Won: India -11, New Zealand - 6, No result - 1HS (IND) vs WI: 244/4LS (WI) vs IND: 245/6HS (IND) vs WI: 153/7LS (WI) vs IND: 95/9 READ: IND vs WI, T20I series: From Bishnoi's debut to Rohit's PowerPlay batting - five takeaways for India before 2nd T20 India vs West Indies PREDICTED XIWest Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd/Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell/Dominic DrakesIndia: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal.READ | READ: India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Kieron Pollard set for 100th appearance IND vs WI DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper – Nicholas PooranBatters – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Kyle MayersAll-rounders – Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Roston ChaseBowlers – Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Ravi BishnoiTeam Composition: WI 5:6 IND Credits left: 0.5IND vs WI SQUADSWest Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Dominic Drakes, Hayden WalshALSO READ: IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma and Co. eye series win India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj GaikwadIND vs WI WIN PROBABILITYIndia (74%)WHERE TO WATCH IND vs WI, 2nd T20I LIVE?The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :