IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 

IND vs. WI,1st T20I: Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the first ODI between India and West Indies on Thursday.

Published : Aug 03, 2023 13:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India will take on West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series starting Thursday at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad 
India will take on West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series starting Thursday at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad  | Photo Credit: AFP
India will take on West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series starting Thursday at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad  | Photo Credit: AFP

India will take on West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series starting Thursday at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad 

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the T20 international.

ALSO READ | Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all forms of cricket

PREDICTED XI
India
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.
West Indies
Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas.
Dream11 Predicted XI
Wicketkeepers:
Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran
Batters:
Shubman Gill, Shimron Hetmyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma
All-rounder:
Kyle Mayers, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers:
Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Alzarri Joseph
Team Composition: IND 7:4 WI Credits Left: 7.5
SQUADS
India
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma
West indies
Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd

When and where to watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I live in India?

The first T20I between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 8:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
