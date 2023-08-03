IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 

India will take on West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series starting Thursday at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the T20 international.

PREDICTED XI India Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar. West Indies Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas.

Dream11 Predicted XI Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran Batters: Shubman Gill, Shimron Hetmyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma All-rounder: Kyle Mayers, Hardik Pandya Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Alzarri Joseph Team Composition: IND 7:4 WI Credits Left: 7.5

SQUADS India Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma West indies Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd

When and where to watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I live in India?

The first T20I between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 8:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.