Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all forms of cricket

India and Bengal batter Manoj Tiwary announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Thursday. “Goodbye to the game of cricket,” Tiwary wrote on his Instagram account.

“This game has given me everything, I mean every single thing which I had never dreamt of, starting from the times when my life were challenged by different forms of difficulties. Will ever be grateful to this game and to the GOD, who has always been in my side throughout. Taking this opportunity to convey my sincere gratitude to the people who all have played a part in my cricketing journey.

“Thank you to my all my coaches starting from my childhood till last year who all have played a part in my cricketing achievements. Manabendra Ghosh, my father figure like coach has been the pillar in the cricketing journey. If he had not been there then I would had not reached anywhere in cricketing circle. Thank u Sir and wish u a speedy recovery, as your health is not keeping well.”

Tiwary last played for India in 2015, when a second-string side toured Zimbabwe for an ODI series, scoring 34 runs in three ODIs. Before that, Tiwary was given a short run in the India squad during the 2011–12 season, when he made his highest score of 104* against the West Indies in Chennai before being dropped soon after. He played 12 ODIs and three T20Is - between 2008 and 2015 - and was part of the India squad for the 2012 T20 World Cup, but didn’t get a game.

Tiwary, however, continued to have a flourishing first-class career with the Bengal side. He ends with over 9,000 FC runs at an average of 48-plus, with 29 hundreds and 45 fifties and a highest score of 303*.

Tiwary also played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) and Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Tiwary is currently West Bengal’s Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports.