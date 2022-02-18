IND vs WI LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Rohit nears big records, IND eyes series; Playing XI, Toss soon; Dream11 team prediction

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the second T20I between India and West Indies from Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

5:42PM IST: Here's a look at the key stats and upcoming milestones

Yuzvendra Chahal (65) is two wickets away from surpassing Jasprit Bumrah to become India's leading T20I wicket-taker.

Kieron Pollard will become the first West Indian to feature in 100 T20Is.

Pollard is also one six away from recording 100 T20I sixes. He will become the third West Indian to the feat behind Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis.

Rohit Sharma needs 89 runs under three innings to become the fastest captain to reach 1000 T20I runs.

India will earn its best streak of consecutive T20I wins with a win tonight. It has currently won seven matches in the format on the bounce.



5:40PM IST: After a nervy start on debut, Bishnoi's quick recovery was an admirable sight. The wrong'uns weaved in by Bishnoi trapped the West Indies batters who seemed out of depth for most of his spell. Bishnoi grabbed the Man of the Match award after registering figures of 2/17 in four overs.

5:33PM IST: The Indians are out for their warm-ups as they evening rays fall on the field at Eden Gardens. Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj are running in for a bowl.

All set for the night's action at Eden Gardens. - SPORTZPICS

5:25PM IST: IND VS WI - HEAD TO HEAD IN T20Is

Last five matches

India won by four wickets (Kolkata, November 16 2022)

India won by 67 runs (Mumbai, December 11 2019)

West Indies won by eight wickets (Thiruvananthapuram, December 8 2019)

India won by six wickets (Hyderabad, December 6 2019)

India won by seven wickets (Providence, August 6, 2019)

Overall

Played: 18; India won: 11; West Indies won: 6; NR: 1

MATCH PREVIEW

The West Indies batters have to solve their issues against spin bowling should they look to beat India and save the series in the second fixture at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Like a deer caught in the headlights, the Windies batters had no answers to Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi's vicious deliveries. It limited their movement, footwork and most importantly, the mind.

Nicholas Pooran's counterattack ensured a competitive total (157/7), but the bowlers' lack of homework was visible as India chased the target down with seven balls to spare.

West Indies head coach Phill Simmons needs to have a word with the bowling group to tighten their line and length. They looked flustered by India's left-right combination from the top order to the middle. Off-spinner Roston Chase (2/14) was the only bowler who put his hand up - he choked the runs and picked up the wicket of Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma.

Fast bowler Odean Smith made a huge mistake by keeping the length slightly short against Rohit, a master puller.

READ: Rohit Sharma requests the media to stop hunting for Virat Kohli

The Caribbeans are expected to pull things back, especially because the second T20I will be the 100th for captain Kieron Pollard. But it remains to be seen if they field the same squad. Darren Bravo's inclusion in the XI could provide stability in the middle-order. And Dominic Drakes has the X-factor to turn the tide in crunch situations. He could be a replacement for Smith.

Jason Holder had missed the opener after getting hit on the chest in the training session. He is likely to be available. "Jason seems fine, he should be ready for the next game. I do not know the details of his niggle, so I cannot say about that," said Nicholas Pooran.

Plus, the West Indians are not used to the dew. They will have to find ways to negate that in the remaining games. "Dew was a big factor. The bowlers struggled to grip the ball, and the wicket played better in the second-half of the game," he added.

READ: IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Predicted XI, Dream11 Fantasy team, head to head stats, squads and streaming info

The Indians will be playing their natural game, and Rohit is likely to maintain the XI unless the hand injuries to Deepak Chahar and Venkatesh Iyer turn serious. The duo sustained blows to their right hand while fielding. Venkatesh, however, batted in full tilt and even hit a six to win the game for India.

Kuldeep Yadav could further add to the woes of the West Indies batters. The chinaman bowler is tough to read, and with Bishnoi snaking in from the other end, it will be challenging for the batters to tackle the duo. Chahal needs to sit out in that case.

ALSO READ: IND vs WI, T20Is: From Rohit's PowerPlay batting to Bishnoi's debut - top five moments for India from 1st T20

Shreyas Iyer had to sit out the first game as he couldn't provide a few overs with the ball, which Venkatesh did. He is likely to feature in at least one game in the series.

Finally, if Virat Kohli - the second-highest T20I run-scorer - regains form, it will be the perfect finish for the host.

- Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya

IND VS WI PREDICTED XI

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd/Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell/Dominic Drakes

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND VS WI DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batters – Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders – Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder (vc), Roston Chase

Bowlers – Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi

Team Composition: WI 5:6 IND Credits left: 0.5

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant (vc) (wk), Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav. West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.



WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS WEST INDIES, 2nd T20I LIVE?