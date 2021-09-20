Cricket Cricket IND-W vs AUS-W full schedule: Date, time, venue, squad and where to watch India Women vs Australia Women IND-W vs AUS-W: India’s women’s cricket team will start its campaign against Australia on Tuesday with the three-match ODI series. Here is all you need to know about the series. Team Sportstar 20 September, 2021 14:06 IST Mithali Raj-led India will take on Australia in three ODIs, three T20Is and a solitary day-night Test. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 20 September, 2021 14:06 IST India’s women’s cricket team will start its campaign against Australia on Tuesday with the three-match ODI series. This will be followed by a Day-Night Test match and a three-match T20I series. This will be the second overseas outing for the Indian side after its tour of England, where it played a limited overs series and a lone Test.The touring team suffered a 36-run loss in a 50-over warm-up game a couple of days ago, and it will be a challenge to tame Australia in its backyard. Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of first ODI against Australia Here is all you need to know about the series…The venues: The three-match ODI series will be played at Ray Mitchell Oval at the Harrup Park in Mackay, while the Carrara Oval will host the lone day-night Test and the T20I series.The fixturesSeptember 21: First ODI (5.35 am)September 24: Second ODI (10.40 am)September 26: Third ODI (5.35 am)September 30-October 3: Day-Night Test (11.30am)October 7: First T20I (2.10pm)October 9: Second T20I (1.40pm)October 11: Third T20I (1.40pm)Where to watch: The matches will be telecast live on Sony Six, Sony HD channels and also live-streamed on SonyLIV.Full squadsAustralia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia WarehamIndia Test and ODI squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :