IND-W vs AUS-W full schedule: Date, time, venue, squad and where to watch India Women vs Australia Women

India’s women’s cricket team will start its campaign against Australia on Tuesday with the three-match ODI series. This will be followed by a Day-Night Test match and a three-match T20I series. This will be the second overseas outing for the Indian side after its tour of England, where it played a limited overs series and a lone Test.

The touring team suffered a 36-run loss in a 50-over warm-up game a couple of days ago, and it will be a challenge to tame Australia in its backyard.

Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of first ODI against Australia

Here is all you need to know about the series…

The venues: The three-match ODI series will be played at Ray Mitchell Oval at the Harrup Park in Mackay, while the Carrara Oval will host the lone day-night Test and the T20I series.

The fixtures

September 21: First ODI (5.35 am)

September 24: Second ODI (10.40 am)

September 26: Third ODI (5.35 am)

September 30-October 3: Day-Night Test (11.30am)

October 7: First T20I (2.10pm)

October 9: Second T20I (1.40pm)

October 11: Third T20I (1.40pm)

Where to watch: The matches will be telecast live on Sony Six, Sony HD channels and also live-streamed on SonyLIV.