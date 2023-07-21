MagazineBuy Print

India A vs Bangladesh A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch match semifinal today? Live streaming info

IND A vs BAN A, Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Here is how you can watch the India A vs Bangladesh A semifinal match that will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 07:00 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sai Sudharsan celebrates after scoring a hundred against Paksitan.
Sai Sudharsan celebrates after scoring a hundred against Paksitan. | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter
infoIcon

Sai Sudharsan celebrates after scoring a hundred against Paksitan. | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter

After ending the group stage as the Pool B winner, India A takes on Bangladesh A in the second semifinal of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Friday.

INDIA A vs BANGLADESH A Emerging Asia Cup Live Streaming info

What time will the IND A vs BAN A Emerging Asia Cup match start today?

The India A vs Bangladesh A Emerging Asia Cup match will start at 02:00 PM IST on Friday, July 21.

READ: ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Full schedule, teams, format, squads, time, date, venues

Where can I watch the IND A vs BAN A Emerging Asia Cup match today?

The India A vs Bangladesh A Emerging Asia Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 in India and will be available on Star Sports 3 in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Viewers in other countries can follow the game live on Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app.

IND A vs BAN A Emerging Asia Cup squads

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Stand-bys: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar.

Bangladesh A: Mohammed Saif Hassan (c), Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan (vc), Soumya Sarkar, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Mohammad Musfik Hasan, Akbar Ali, Naim Sheikh. Reserves: Amite Hasan, Sumon Khan, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad.

