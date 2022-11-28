India A vs Bangladesh A Live Streaming Info, 1st Unofficial Test: When and where to watch IND A vs BAN A online?

India A and Bangladesh A will lock horns in the first unofficial four-day Test at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Cox’s Bazar from Tuesday, November 29.

Where can I watch the India A vs Bangladesh A 1st unofficial Test Live?

The first unofficial four-day Test between India A and Bangladesh A will be streamed LIVE on the Bangladesh Cricket: The Tigers YouTube channel.

At what time will the India A vs Bangladesh A 1st unofficial Test begin?

The first unofficial four-day Test between India A and Bangladesh A will begin at 9:00 AM IST on Tuesday, November 29.

When will the India A vs Bangladesh A 1st unofficial Test end?

The first unofficial Test between India A and Bangladesh A will be played over four days and will end on December 2.

When will Pujara and Umesh join the India A squad?

Test veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav will join the India A squad for the second unofficial Test, which begins from December 6. Both Pujara and Umesh are part of the Test squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh.