Cricket

India A vs Bangladesh A Live Streaming Info, 1st Unofficial Test: When and where to watch IND A vs BAN A online?

IND A vs BAN A 1st unofficial Test: Find all the live streaming details and squads as India A and Bangladesh A face off in the first four-day game from Tuesday, November 29 in Cox’s Bazar.

Team Sportstar
28 November, 2022 23:25 IST
28 November, 2022 23:25 IST
FILE PHOTO: Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead India A in the two-match series against Bangladesh A, starting Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead India A in the two-match series against Bangladesh A, starting Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

IND A vs BAN A 1st unofficial Test: Find all the live streaming details and squads as India A and Bangladesh A face off in the first four-day game from Tuesday, November 29 in Cox’s Bazar.

India A and Bangladesh A will lock horns in the first unofficial four-day Test at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Cox’s Bazar from Tuesday, November 29.

Where can I watch the India A vs Bangladesh A 1st unofficial Test Live?

The first unofficial four-day Test between India A and Bangladesh A will be streamed LIVE on the Bangladesh Cricket: The Tigers YouTube channel.

At what time will the India A vs Bangladesh A 1st unofficial Test begin?

The first unofficial four-day Test between India A and Bangladesh A will begin at 9:00 AM IST on Tuesday, November 29.

When will the India A vs Bangladesh A 1st unofficial Test end?

The first unofficial Test between India A and Bangladesh A will be played over four days and will end on December 2.

When will Pujara and Umesh join the India A squad?

Test veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav will join the India A squad for the second unofficial Test, which begins from December 6. Both Pujara and Umesh are part of the Test squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh.

THE SQUADS
India A squad (first four-day game): Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini and Atit Sheth.
Bangladesh A squad (first four-day game): Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun (c) (wk), Jaker Ali (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Sumon Khan.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us