India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Live streaming info: When and where to watch match today?

India A and Pakistan A will face off for the second time in the tournament when they clash for the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 title at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Pakistan A, the defending champion, defeated Sri Lanka by 60 runs to progress to the final while India A pulled off a late seige to beat Bangladesh A by 51 runs.

INDIA A vs PAK A Emerging Asia Cup Live Streaming info

What time will the IND A vs PAK A Emerging Asia Cup final match start?

The India A vs PAK A Emerging Asia Cup match will start at 02:00 PM IST on Sunday, July 23.

Where can I watch the IND A vs PAK A Emerging Asia Cup match today?

The India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 in India and will be available on Star Sports 3 in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Viewers in other countries can follow the game live on Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app.

IND A vs PAK A Emerging Asia Cup squads

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Stand-bys: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar.

Pakistan A: Mohammad Haris (c, wk), Omair Bin Yousuf (vc), Amad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Tayyab Tahir. Non-traveling reserves: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Junaid and Rohail Nazir.