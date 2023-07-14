India A vs UAE A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch match today? Live streaming info

India A will open its ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 campaign against UAE A at the Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Friday.

India A won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2013. It is placed in Group B of the round-robin league stage alongside UAE A, Pakistan A and Nepal in the fifth edition of the continental event.

INDIA A vs UAE A Emerging Asia Cup Live Streaming info

What time will the IND A vs UAE A Emerging Asia Cup match start today?

The India A vs UAE A Emerging Asia Cup match will start at 10:00 AM IST on Friday.

Where can I watch the IND A vs UAE A Emerging Asia Cup match today?

The India A vs UAE A Emerging Asia Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 in India and will be available on Star Sports 3 in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Viewers in other countries can follow the game live on Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app.

IND A vs UAE A Emerging Asia Cup squads

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Stand-bys: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar.

UAE A: Ali Naseer (c), Adithya Shetty, Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Ashwanth Valthapa, Ethan D’Souza, Fahad Nawaz, Jash Giyanani, Jonathan Figy, Lovepreet Singh, Matiullah, Mohammad Faraazuddin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Sanchit Sharma.