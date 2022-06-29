IND vs IRE: India beats Ireland by 4 runs, wins series 2-0

India beat Ireland by a narrow four-run margin to win the two-match T20I series 2-0 in Malahide on Tuesday.

Chasing a mammoth 226-run target, Ireland came close to pull off a famous win but fell short, with six required off the final ball. Skipper Andrew Balbirnie's 60, Paul Stirling's 40 set up the chase for the Irish side before cameos from Harry Tector (34), George Dockrell (35*) and Mark Adair (23*) nearly took the side home.

After opting to bat first, Hardik Pandya's men posted a mammoth 225 for seven in the decider. They got off to a slow start with Ishan Kishan falling early for three in the third over. Sanju Samson who replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad in the XI, then partnered Deepak Hooda for the second-wicket.

The duo then notched up a blistering partnership of 176 runs from 85 balls - posting the highest T20I partnership by an Indian pair as they overtook the 165-run stand between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in 2017.

Samson brought up his maiden T20I half-century while Hooda proceeded to slam his maiden century in the format off 54 balls. He became the fourth Indian to reach the milestone behind Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and KL Rahul to the feat. The Indian middle-order frittered away in the death-overs with Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel and Harshal Patel - all falling for golden ducks.

