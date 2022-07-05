WTC points table: India slips below Pakistan after over-rate penalty in Edgbaston Test

India slipped to fourth on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after being docked two points by the ICC for slow over-rate during its seven-wicket defeat against England in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

The ICC announced that the India has also been fined 40% of its match fee for the offence. After the penalty, India is on 75 points (point percentage of 52.08), a rung below Pakistan (52.38%).

With six games still left for India in this WTC cycle - four against Australia at home in early 2023 and two against Bangladesh away later this year - it can reach a maximum PCT (percentage of points won) of 68.05.

The Rohit Sharma-led side's final hopes will, therefore, also hinge on the performances of South Africa and Pakistan in their upcoming tours.

India fell short by two overs after time allowances were taken into consideration, and was hence docked two WTC points.