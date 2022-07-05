Cricket Cricket WTC points table: India slips below Pakistan after over-rate penalty in Edgbaston Test India slipped to fourth on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after being docked points by the ICC for slow over-rate in the rescheduled 5th Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. Team Sportstar BIRMINGHAM 05 July, 2022 19:15 IST India slipped to fourth in the updated ICC World Test Championship points table on Tuesday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar BIRMINGHAM 05 July, 2022 19:15 IST India slipped to fourth on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after being docked two points by the ICC for slow over-rate during its seven-wicket defeat against England in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday.The ICC announced that the India has also been fined 40% of its match fee for the offence. After the penalty, India is on 75 points (point percentage of 52.08), a rung below Pakistan (52.38%). READ: Bumrah: We let the game slip away after dominating three days With six games still left for India in this WTC cycle - four against Australia at home in early 2023 and two against Bangladesh away later this year - it can reach a maximum PCT (percentage of points won) of 68.05.The Rohit Sharma-led side's final hopes will, therefore, also hinge on the performances of South Africa and Pakistan in their upcoming tours.READ: England completes record run-chase to beat India in 5th Test India fell short by two overs after time allowances were taken into consideration, and was hence docked two WTC points. PosTeamMatchesWonLostDrawnPointsPenalty PCT1Australia960384 77.782South Africa752060 71.433Pakistan732244 52.38 4India 1264275-552.085West Indies943154 -250.006Sri Lanka733140 47.627England1657464-1233.338New Zealand926128 25.939Bangladesh1018116 13.33 Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :