England completes record run-chase to beat India in 5th Test

England recorded its highest-ever successful run-chase in Test cricket to beat India in the rescheduled 5th Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday and level the series 2-2.

Chasing 378, England romped home with seven wickets remaining with Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root adding 269 runs for the fourth wicket.

The biggest target overhauled by England in Test cricket before this match was 359 against Australia at Leeds in 2019, when Ben Stokes' heroics sealed a thrilling one-wicket win for the then Joe Root-led side.

England's record run-chase on Tuesday was in keeping with the team's newfound success mantra, termed 'Bazball', inspired by the new captain and coach duo of Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Characterised by an aggressive brand of cricket, this philosophy was at the forefront when England swept reigning world Test champion New Zealand 3-0 last month at home, chasing scores 250-plus in the fourth innings on three consecutive occassions.