MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India qualifies for Asia Cup 2023 final, ends Sri Lanka’s 13-match winning streak

India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs to enter its 10th Asia Cup final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

Published : Sep 12, 2023 22:56 IST , COLOMBO - 3 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
India beat Sri Lanka to reach the Asia Cup 2023 final on Tuesday.
India beat Sri Lanka to reach the Asia Cup 2023 final on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India beat Sri Lanka to reach the Asia Cup 2023 final on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

The pitch was dry. Dunith Wellalage, the allrounder, could not put a foot wrong. Charith Asalanka, a part-time offie, came to the party. So did India’s more accomplished tweakers. But in a low-scoring affair, it was India’s opening combination with the bat and the ball that turned out to be the difference between the sides.

Riding on captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill’s 80-run stand and a fiery spell from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj up front, India broke Sri Lanka’s 13-match unbeaten streak with a convincing 41-run win. The win meant it had one foot in Sunday’s Asia Cup final, with two games remaining in the Super Fours stage.

HIGHLIGHTS

With a dry surface in offing, adjacent to the one used for India’s clash versus Pakistan that turned out to be a two-day affair, both the teams had packed their line-ups with spinners. Shardul Thakur was thus replaced with Axar Patel in India’s team. Axar did help India cross the 200-run mark with sensible batting towards the end but had it not been for Rohit’s charge in the Powerplay, India could have struggled to get anywhere near the total it received.

ALSO READ
Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill become fastest Indian pair to complete 1000 ODI runs

Rohit’s lazy elegance was on display time and again, be it in a crisp drive off Kasun Rajitha in the opening over or his straight six over the pacer’s head that helped the veteran become the second-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs.

SCORECARD

He went after his Sri Lanka counterpart Dasun Shanaka, welcoming him into the attack with four fours and then swivelled Matheesha Pathirana’s short ball over the ropes. But in the 12th over, Shanaka took himself off and brought on Wellalage.

The left-arm spinner struck once in each of his first three overs to bring Sri Lanka into the game. He got rid of Shubman Gill (undone in flight), Virat Kohli (the ball stuck into the pitch, caught at midwicket) and Rohit (skidded and kept low) and got Sri Lanka back in the game.

ALSO READ
IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma completes 10000 ODI runs, second-fastest after Kohli

From then on, India struggled to accumulate runs. With Wellalage adding two more to become the youngest Sri Lankan to pick up a five-wicket haul in ODIs and Asalanka running through the lower order, India was bowled out for 213.

Bumrah and Siraj then showed their class by striking thrice in the Powerplay. Both were virtually unplayable, with Bumrah picking two. Kuldeep then struck twice in quick succession, including the fluent Sadeera Samarawickrama.

When Ravindra Jadeja enticed an edge off Shanaka to Rohit in the slips, at 99 for six, the game was all but over. But Dhananjaya de Silva found an able ally in Wellalage to give the largest turnout a glimmer of hope.

But the 63-run partnership was broken, thanks to Shubman Gill’s sharp catch at mid-on to see de Silva’s back. Kuldeep then ran through the tail to hand India a comfortable win.

Related stories

Related Topics

India vs Sri Lanka /

Asia Cup 2023 /

Asia Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Sri Lanka Highlights Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: India wins by 41 runs despite a Wellalage all-round show
    Team Sportstar
  2. India qualifies for Asia Cup 2023 final, ends Sri Lanka’s 13-match winning streak
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Dhoni, Neeraj, Kapil, ISRO chief also deserve BCCI’s Golden Ticket for ICC World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar
    Sunil Gavaskar
  4. Buddh International Circuit gearing up for inaugural MotoGP Bharat
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Jyothi Yarraji: Asian Games part of bigger picture of making it to Paris Olympics
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India qualifies for Asia Cup 2023 final, ends Sri Lanka’s 13-match winning streak
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Kuldeep Yadav: Will remember this night for five wickets against Pakistan even after I stop playing cricket
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Archer attends England training to revive hopes of World Cup role
    AFP
  4. Asia Cup 2023: Ground staff’s tireless efforts defy elements in Sri Lanka
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Who is Dunith Wellalage, the spinner who picked up a fifer against India?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Sri Lanka Highlights Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: India wins by 41 runs despite a Wellalage all-round show
    Team Sportstar
  2. India qualifies for Asia Cup 2023 final, ends Sri Lanka’s 13-match winning streak
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Dhoni, Neeraj, Kapil, ISRO chief also deserve BCCI’s Golden Ticket for ICC World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar
    Sunil Gavaskar
  4. Buddh International Circuit gearing up for inaugural MotoGP Bharat
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Jyothi Yarraji: Asian Games part of bigger picture of making it to Paris Olympics
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment