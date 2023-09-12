IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma completes 10000 ODI runs, second-fastest after Kohli

Indian captain Rohit Sharma completed 10,000 ODI runs during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday.
Rohit crossed the landmark after reaching 23 with a six during his 241st innings in the format.
The 36-year-old became the sixth Indian batter to cross the landmark and the second-quickest overall after Virat Kohli in terms of innings played.
He is also the third Indian opener to reach the milestone after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.
Rohit has amassed 30 ODI centuries and 50 half-centuries while averaging nearly 49 since making his debut against Ireland in Belfast in 2007.
Fastest batters to 10000 ODI runs (innings)
Virat Kohli (India) - 205 innings
Rohit Sharma (India) - 241 innings
Sachin Tendulkar - 259 innings
Sourav Ganguly - 263 innings
Ricky Ponting - 266 innings
