MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma completes 10000 ODI runs, second-fastest after Kohli

Asia Cup 2023: The 36-year-old Rohit became the sixth Indian batter to cross the landmark and the second quickest after Virat Kohli in terms of innings played.

Published : Sep 12, 2023 15:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma in action.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian captain Rohit Sharma completed 10,000 ODI runs during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday.

Rohit crossed the landmark after reaching 23 with a six during his 241st innings in the format.

LIVE BLOG: Follow all the live updates from the IND vs SL Asia Cup Super Four match

The 36-year-old became the sixth Indian batter to cross the landmark and the second-quickest overall after Virat Kohli in terms of innings played.

He is also the third Indian opener to reach the milestone after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Rohit has amassed 30 ODI centuries and 50 half-centuries while averaging nearly 49 since making his debut against Ireland in Belfast in 2007.

Fastest batters to 10000 ODI runs (innings)

Virat Kohli (India) - 205 innings

Rohit Sharma (India) - 241 innings

Sachin Tendulkar - 259 innings

Sourav Ganguly - 263 innings

Ricky Ponting - 266 innings

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

Rohit Sharma /

India vs Sri Lanka /

Virat Kohli /

Sachin Tendulkar /

Asia Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma completes 10000 ODI runs, second-fastest after Kohli
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Rohit crosses 10,000 ODI runs; IND vs SL match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill become fastest Indian pair to complete 1000 ODI runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA hosts women football stars for expert advice, but thanks ousted Luis Rubiales for his service
    AP
  5. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Scorecard, streaming info Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma completes 10000 ODI runs, second-fastest after Kohli
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill become fastest Indian pair to complete 1000 ODI runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Rohit crosses 10,000 ODI runs; IND vs SL match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hazlewood: Pace guns to propel Australia at World Cup
    Reuters
  5. India vs Sri Lanka Colombo LIVE weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: India opts to bat first after winning toss; No rain at the moment
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma completes 10000 ODI runs, second-fastest after Kohli
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Rohit crosses 10,000 ODI runs; IND vs SL match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill become fastest Indian pair to complete 1000 ODI runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA hosts women football stars for expert advice, but thanks ousted Luis Rubiales for his service
    AP
  5. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Scorecard, streaming info Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch IND vs SL match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment