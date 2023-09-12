MagazineBuy Print

Who is Dunith Wellalage, the spinner who picked up a fifer against India?

The 20-year-old left arm spinner put a stop to India’s fast start by dismissing Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in three overs en route to an ODI fifer.

Published : Sep 12, 2023 17:29 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Dunith Wellalage of Sri Lanka celebrates after taking the wicket of KL Rahul of India during the Asia Cup Super Four match between Sri Lanka and India at R. Premadasa Stadium on September 12, 2023 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Dunith Wellalage of Sri Lanka celebrates after taking the wicket of KL Rahul of India during the Asia Cup Super Four match between Sri Lanka and India at R. Premadasa Stadium on September 12, 2023 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Dunith Wellalage of Sri Lanka celebrates after taking the wicket of KL Rahul of India during the Asia Cup Super Four match between Sri Lanka and India at R. Premadasa Stadium on September 12, 2023 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage made headlines after picking up a fifer during the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old left-arm spinner put a stop to India’s fast start by dismissing Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in three overs. He added the wickets of KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya to complete his first ODI fifer.

LIVE BLOG: Follow all the live updates from the IND vs SL Asia Cup Super Four match

India had sped to 80 for no loss in 11 overs before Wellalage came onto the attack. He dismissed Gill with his first ball, uprooting his off stump after pitching it on leg.

Kohli was the next to go, providing an easy catch to short midwicket. Rohit was dismissed the following over, with the ball not spinning and keeping very low to rattle the stumps.

In his second spell, he accepted a return catch off KL Rahul and nicked off Hardik to the wicket keeper, which was confirmed after a Sri Lanka DRS review.

On a slow, turning pitch, the left-armer got the ball to turn square off the surface, as evident in the Gill dismissal. He also used his arm ball to perfection, dismissing Rohit off a straighter one that didn’t bounce.

Wellalage first rose to prominence during the 2022 U19 World Cup captaining Sri Lanka. He contributed with both bat and ball during the tournament ending up as the highest wicket taker.

He picked up 17 wickets in six matches during the tournament at an impressive average of 13.58. He scored 264 runs in the tournament as well at an average of 44, ending up as Sri Lanka’s highest run scorer.

The young spinner made his ODI debut against Australia in June 2022 at Pallekele, where he picked up two wickets in a two-wicket loss.

He also played a solitary test for his country, against Pakistan in Galle in July 2022.

