Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer to miss Sri Lanka game after being adviced rest due to back spasm

Iyer also missed the game against Pakistan on Sunday after he suffered the spasm during while warming up.

Published : Sep 12, 2023 14:49 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Shreyas Iyer of India in action.
FILE PHOTO: Shreyas Iyer of India in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shreyas Iyer of India in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s middle order batter Shreyas Iyer will miss the Super 4 game against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 after being adviced rest to fully recover from back spasm.

Iyer also missed the game against Pakistan on Sunday after he suffered the spasm while warming up. KL Rahul was the last-minute replacement of Iyer in the playing eleven.

IND vs SL LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: 

“Shreyas Iyer is feeling better but is yet to fully recover from back spasm.” “He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India’s Super 4 match against Sri Lanka,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The 28-year-old made his comeback into the Indian squad in this Asia Cup after six months following a back surgery.

