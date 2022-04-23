India vs South Africa T20I series venues: Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Rajkot, Delhi

The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) has decided venues for India's home T20I series against South Africa on Saturday.

The five-match series will be held across Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Rajkot and New Delhi, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said.



READ | Dale Steyn on Umran Malik: He will play international cricket soon

The series will begin in Chennai on June 9, and end in Delhi on June 19.

India-South Africa Head-to-head record

India has the upper hand over South Africa in T20Is, having won nine matches to the Proteas' six. Two of their matches were abandoned.

IND v SA: Top performers in T20Is

Rohit Sharma: 13 matches, 12 innings, 362 runs

JP Duminy: 10 matches, 10 innings, 295 runs

Ravichandran Ashwin: Six matches 10 wickets

Junior Dala: Three matches, seven wickets