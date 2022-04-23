Cricket Cricket India vs South Africa T20I series venues: Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Rajkot, Delhi The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa will be held across Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Rajkot and New Delhi in June. Shayan Acharya MUMBAI 23 April, 2022 20:05 IST The series will begin in Chennai on June 9, and end in Delhi on June 19. - Getty Images Shayan Acharya MUMBAI 23 April, 2022 20:05 IST The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) has decided venues for India's home T20I series against South Africa on Saturday. The five-match series will be held across Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Rajkot and New Delhi, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said.READ | Dale Steyn on Umran Malik: He will play international cricket soon The series will begin in Chennai on June 9, and end in Delhi on June 19.India-South Africa Head-to-head recordIndia has the upper hand over South Africa in T20Is, having won nine matches to the Proteas' six. Two of their matches were abandoned.IND v SA: Top performers in T20IsRohit Sharma: 13 matches, 12 innings, 362 runsJP Duminy: 10 matches, 10 innings, 295 runsRavichandran Ashwin: Six matches 10 wickets Junior Dala: Three matches, seven wickets Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :