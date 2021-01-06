IND vs AUS: Fan who attended Boxing Day test at MCG returns positive Covid-19 test

The Melbourne Cricket Ground(MCG) is being treated as a potential acquisition site after a man who attended the Boxing Day Test between Australia and India tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement on Twitter, the Victoria government's Department of Health and Human Services called on all spectators seated in The Great Southern Stand in Zone 5 to get tested and self isolate until they return a negative test.





MCG – Possible acquisition site



If you attended the MCG on Dec 27, seated in The Great Southern Stand, Zone 5, between 12.30pm - 3.30pm, you must get tested & self-quarantine until you get a negative result.



Speaking to The Guardian, Jeroen Weimar, Victoria state's COVID-19 response commander has clarified that approximately 8,000 people were in the affected zone of the stadium. Information from the health department also clarifies that the man who tested positive was not infectious while at the Test match but could have acquired the virus from someone else at the venue.

According to The Guardian, the man did not have symptoms while at the Test match. He tested positive on January 5. The Chadstone Shopping Centre is also being investigated as a potential acquisition site as the fan in question also visited 10 stores in the venue on Boxing Day.

Victoria has recorded only one locally acquired case after 37,509 tests were conducted.

The next Test between the two sides is scheduled to begin in Sydney on January 7. The New South Wales government has now made the wearing of masks mandatory at all times for the crowd at the SCG Test. The Sydney Cricket Ground will be at 25 per cent capacity for the game.

The MCG's COVID Safe event plan outlined specific measures to reduce the potential risk of COVID-19 transmission, including the sectioning of the ground into five zones to limit patron movement and implementation of the Victorian Government QR system for contact tracing purposes. Extensive cleaning of the MCG also took place after each day of the Boxing Day Test and, out of an abundance of caution, a deep clean of the identified area is now underway. A pop-up testing site will be set up at the MCG today, January 6.

