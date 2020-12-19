IND v AUS India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Agarwal, Bumrah look to build on lead of 62 in Adelaide Australia vs India, First Test, Day 3 Live Score Streaming: Get the live cricket score updates and ball by ball commentary between Ind vs Aus at Adelaide Oval. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 19 December, 2020 09:16 IST A jubilant Indian team on day two of the first Test vs Australia at the Adelaide Oval. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 19 December, 2020 09:16 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day three of the first-ever pink ball Test match between India and Australia from Adelaide Oval.AUSTRALIA VS INDIA: LIVE SCORECARDRavichandran Ashwin, who set Steve Smith up in his first over, was thrilled to play Test cricket again after a prolonged break enforced by the pandemic - READShane Warne, the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, feels pink ball should replace the traditional red ball - READAustralian batsmen underestimated Ravichandran Ashwin and that led to their downfall in the first innings of the opening Test, feels former skipper Ricky Ponting - READ1st Test RECAP: DAY 2R. Ashwin bagged four wickets as a dominant India held a 62-run lead at stumps on day two of the Adelaide day-night Test after Australian captain Tim Paine ran out of batting partners.Paine was left stranded on 73 not out when the Australian innings ended at 191 to trail India's 244 by 53 runs.Ashwin had figures of four for 55 while Umesh Yadav took three for 40.At stumps, India in their second innings were one down for nine with Mayank Agarwal on five and nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah yet to score. Prithvi Shaw was bowled by Pat Cummins for four.Fifteen wickets fell on the day which started when Cummins and Mitchell Starc took just 25 deliveries to knock off the final four India batsmen.Listen in. Australia (Playing XI): Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh HazlewoodIndia (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit BumrahComplete Squads:India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kuldeep YadavAustralia Squad: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell SwepsonWhen: December 17 to 21, 14:30 Local Time, 09.30 ISTWhere: Adelaide Oval, AdelaideThe match will be streamed lived on SonyLIV app.