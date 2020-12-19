India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Agarwal, Bumrah look to build on lead of 62 in Adelaide

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day three of the first-ever pink ball Test match between India and Australia from Adelaide Oval.

AUSTRALIA VS INDIA: LIVE SCORECARD

Ravichandran Ashwin, who set Steve Smith up in his first over, was thrilled to play Test cricket again after a prolonged break enforced by the pandemic - READ

Shane Warne, the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, feels pink ball should replace the traditional red ball - READ

Australian batsmen underestimated Ravichandran Ashwin and that led to their downfall in the first innings of the opening Test, feels former skipper Ricky Ponting - READ

1st Test RECAP: DAY 2

R. Ashwin bagged four wickets as a dominant India held a 62-run lead at stumps on day two of the Adelaide day-night Test after Australian captain Tim Paine ran out of batting partners.

Paine was left stranded on 73 not out when the Australian innings ended at 191 to trail India's 244 by 53 runs.

Ashwin had figures of four for 55 while Umesh Yadav took three for 40.

At stumps, India in their second innings were one down for nine with Mayank Agarwal on five and nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah yet to score. Prithvi Shaw was bowled by Pat Cummins for four.

Fifteen wickets fell on the day which started when Cummins and Mitchell Starc took just 25 deliveries to knock off the final four India batsmen.

Listen in.



