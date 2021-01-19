India vs Australia: Top run-getters - Labuschagne tops batting charts, Rahane stands third

Marnus Labuschagne continues to keep growing in stature as a batsman as he topped the batting charts in the just-concluded four-match Test series against India. Labuschagne scored 426 runs in eight innings with a century and two half-centuries at an average of 53.25.

Batting at No. 3, Labuschagne started the series with a 119-ball 47 in the first Test at Adelaide that Australia won by eight wickets. In the second Test at Melbourne, Labuschagne narrowly missed another half-century as he fell for a 132-ball 48 as India roared back to level the series 1-1.

REPORT - Brisbane Test: Three-wicket win for India

Labuschagne carried his rich vein of form as in the drawn Test at Sydney, he nearly got a century but was dismissed on 91 in the first innings and in the second essay scored a fine 73. Labuschagne's moment finally arrived at Gabba when he slammed his fourth Test ton in the first innings.

Standing second in the list is Steve Smith who roared back into form with a brilliant century in Sydney, after a couple of failures. India off-spinner R. Ashwin made Smith his bunny in the opening two Tests but the former Australian skipper hit a 226-ball 131 and since then has been in sublime touch. In the four Tests, Smith scored 313 runs at an average of 44.71 with one century and two fifties to his credit.

ALSO READ | Pant breaks Dhoni's record

Third in the list is stand-in India skipper Ajinkya Rahane who has scored 268 runs in the series. After the humiliating defeat in Adelaide, Rahane played a captain's knock in Melbourne as his 223-ball 112 helped India win the second Test and draw the series. In eight innings, Rahane scored one century at an average of 38.28.

Occupying the fourth spot is young opener Shubman Gill who narrowly missed a century at Gabba. In the three Tests, Gill scored 259 runs with two half-centuries at an average of 51.80.

Shubman Gill raises his bat after reaching his half-century on Day five of the final Test at The Gabba. - GETTY IMAGES

The Punjab batsman hit a brilliant 146-ball 91 at The Gabba and made heads turn with his dominating strokeplay. The 21-year-old Gill became the youngest Indian opening batsman to score 50-plus runs in the fourth innings of a Test match on Day Five of the Brisbane Test.

Gill, having earned his Test cap in the second match of the series, scored 45 and an unbeaten 35 in Melbourne. The Punjab batsman followed it up with his maiden fifty in the first innings of his very next match in Sydney.

In the second innings in Brisbane, Gill played a number of fabulous strokes en route to a 146-ball 91.

Cameron Green is fifth in the list as in the four-Test matches, Green, who made his Test debut in Adelaide scored 236 runs with 84 as his highest at an average of 33.71.