IND v AUS IND v AUS Starc joins Australian team ahead of first India Test Starc will travel to Adelaide with several other members of the Australian side and the Indian team on a charter flight, Cricket Australia said on Sunday. Reuters SYDNEY 13 December, 2020 08:32 IST Mitchell Starc has joined the Australian team ahead of the Adelaide Test. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters SYDNEY 13 December, 2020 08:32 IST Fast bowler Mitchell Starc will rejoin Australia's squad in Adelaide on Monday to prepare for the first Test against India after he withdrew from the Twenty20 series due to a family illness.Starc will travel to Adelaide with several other members of the Australian side and the Indian team on a charter flight, Cricket Australia said on Sunday. Decision on Rohit Sharma for Sydney Test after post-quarantine assessment “We feel for Mitch at this difficult time and were happy he has taken time out to spend with his family,” Australia coach Justin Langer said in a statement.“We look forward to welcoming him back into the squad on Monday.” Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos