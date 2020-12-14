IND v AUS IND v AUS India vs Australia in Tests Bowling records: Most wickets, best bowling figures and most catches India vs Australia: Here's the complete list of players with most wickets, best bowling figures in an innings and match and most catches in Border Gavaskar Trophy Tests played in Australia. Team Sportstar 14 December, 2020 13:36 IST Jasprit Bumrah's six from 33 from India's 2018-19 tour of Australia are among the best bowling figures in an innings in Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 14 December, 2020 13:36 IST Adelaide is set to host the first-ever day-night Test between India and Australia as part of the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy starting December 17. India captain Virat Kohli has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and will return home after the first Test. Kohli stands five Tests short of equalling MS Dhoni's record of most Tests as Indian captain (60). Here are some key stats from the Border Gavaskar Trophy ahead of this week's first Test.Who has most wickets in Border Gavaskar Trophy in AustraliaNathan Lyon - 51Anil Kumble - 49Brett Lee - 45Mohammed Shami - 31Ishant Sharma - 31 India vs Australia in Tests Batting records: Most runs, most hundreds, best average and highest individual score Who has best bowling figures in an innings in Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia Anil Kumble - 8/141Nathan Lyon - 7/152Pat Cummins - 6/27Jasprit Bumrah - 6/33Ajit Agarkar - 6/41 Aaron Finch warns Australians about unsettling 'ruthless' Virat Kohli Who has best bowling figures in a match in Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia Anil Kumble - 12/279Nathan Lyon - 12/286Glenn McGrath - 10/103Jasprit Bumrah - 9/86Pat Cummins - 9/99 AUS vs IND: Century in warm-up game a confidence-booster for Rishabh Pant Who has most catches in Border Gavaskar TrophyRahul Dravid - 46VVS Laxman - 36Ricky Ponting - 36Michael Clarke - 29Matthew Hayden - 23 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos