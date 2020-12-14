India vs Australia in Tests Bowling records: Most wickets, best bowling figures and most catches

Adelaide is set to host the first-ever day-night Test between India and Australia as part of the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy starting December 17. India captain Virat Kohli has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and will return home after the first Test. Kohli stands five Tests short of equalling MS Dhoni's record of most Tests as Indian captain (60). Here are some key stats from the Border Gavaskar Trophy ahead of this week's first Test.

Who has most wickets in Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia

Nathan Lyon - 51

Anil Kumble - 49

Brett Lee - 45

Mohammed Shami - 31

Ishant Sharma - 31

Who has best bowling figures in an innings in Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia

Anil Kumble - 8/141

Nathan Lyon - 7/152

Pat Cummins - 6/27

Jasprit Bumrah - 6/33

Ajit Agarkar - 6/41

Who has best bowling figures in a match in Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia

Anil Kumble - 12/279

Nathan Lyon - 12/286

Glenn McGrath - 10/103

Jasprit Bumrah - 9/86

Pat Cummins - 9/99

Who has most catches in Border Gavaskar Trophy

Rahul Dravid - 46

VVS Laxman - 36

Ricky Ponting - 36

Michael Clarke - 29

Matthew Hayden - 23