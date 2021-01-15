Home News India vs Australia: Navdeep Saini hobbles off with groin injury, being monitored by BCCI medical team AUS vs IND: Navdeep Saini visibly seemed to be in a lot of discomfort after his follow-through as he bowled to Marnus Labuschagne. Team Sportstar Brisbane 15 January, 2021 09:14 IST India pacer Navdeep Saini hobbles out of the field on the first day of the India-Australia series-decider in Brisbane. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Brisbane 15 January, 2021 09:14 IST India added another name to its ever-growing list of injury concerns after Navdeep Saini hobbled off the field with a niggle on the first day of the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.The 28-year-old seamer on Friday visibly seemed to be in a lot of discomfort, holding onto his thighs, after his follow-through as he bowled his fifth delivery to Marnus Labuschagne of Australia in the 36th over.The physio was brought on and the Karnal-born cricketer left the field after doing some stretches. Rohit Sharma bowled the only remaining delivery.FOLLOW | Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 Live Updates: Sundar strikes to remove Smith, Labuschagne holds fort Incidentally, Saini had almost ended up taking the wicket of Labuschagne off the same ball. Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, however, dropped a regulation take at gully to grant the right-handed batsman another lifeline.Later, he did come back once onto the field but the issue seems to be persisting as he walked off again, shortly after.An official update regarding Saini's niggle read, "Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos