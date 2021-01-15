India vs Australia: Navdeep Saini hobbles off with groin injury, being monitored by BCCI medical team

India added another name to its ever-growing list of injury concerns after Navdeep Saini hobbled off the field with a niggle on the first day of the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

The 28-year-old seamer on Friday visibly seemed to be in a lot of discomfort, holding onto his thighs, after his follow-through as he bowled his fifth delivery to Marnus Labuschagne of Australia in the 36th over.



The physio was brought on and the Karnal-born cricketer left the field after doing some stretches. Rohit Sharma bowled the only remaining delivery.

Incidentally, Saini had almost ended up taking the wicket of Labuschagne off the same ball. Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, however, dropped a regulation take at gully to grant the right-handed batsman another lifeline.

Later, he did come back once onto the field but the issue seems to be persisting as he walked off again, shortly after.

An official update regarding Saini's niggle read, "Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team."