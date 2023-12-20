Abhishek and Avanish’s selection for Under-19 World Cup 2024 a breath of fresh air for Hyderabad cricket

It was double delight for the Hyderabad cricketing fraternity, which has, otherwise, very little to cheer about, with its Ranji Trophy team relegated to Plate Division this season.

But when 18-year-old A. Avanish Rao and Murugan Abhishek made it to the Under-19 World Cup team, it was just the kind of news that was needed to lift the morale of the entire cricketing fraternity in this part of the country.

The selections of Avanish and Abhishek was no flash in the pan and they came through the grind, letting their performances speak.

ALSO READ | BCCI announces India U19 squad for tri-series in South Africa, Men’s U-19 World Cup

For all those who have seen that brilliant 163 off just 93 balls for India A (Under-19) in the Quadrangular series in Vijayawada last month, Avanish had thrown enough hints of his clean, big-hitting ability with a touch of class, especially in the ‘V’, using his reach with ease.

The knock served as a reminder that this southpaw, Avanish, a product of Coaching Beyond, run by former India coach Ravi Shastri and former India fielding coach R. Sridhar, has the potential to make it big. Chennai Super Kings picking him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was just another acknowledgement of his talent.

The free-stroking, wicketkeeper-batter, Avanish has been a quiet and consistent performer in the middle-order, scoring 274 runs in the six innings in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Luckily, for him, the HCA (Hyderabad Cricket Association) selectors didn’t waste time and picked him for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and he was later also selected for the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai.

Widely tipped to be the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter for the Under-19 World Cup, Avanish is determined to make an emphatic statement with his performances.

ALSO READ | CSK squad IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings full list of players after auction

“This is what we all wait for. And, I am excited and very keen to make the most of the huge opportunity that has come my way,” said Avanish,a huge fan of Adam Gilchrist.

On the other hand, off-spinner Abhishek too has been matching his teammate Avanish in staying in the hunt for bigger things to come.

An avid fan of India star Ravichandran Ashwin, this young offie, a product of Iqbal Cricket Academy in the City, is keen to make it big when he gets the opportunity to play in the Under-19 World Cup.

“It should be great if both of us contribute to India’s successful campaign,” signed off the duo, promising much bigger things to come.