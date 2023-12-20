MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Abhishek and Avanish’s selection for Under-19 World Cup 2024 a breath of fresh air for Hyderabad cricket

When 18-year-old A. Avanish Rao and Murugan Abhishek made it to India’s Under-19 World Cup team, it was just the kind of news that was needed to lift the morale of the entire cricketing fraternity in Hyderabad.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 20:01 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Abhishek Murugan (left) and A. Avanish Rao from Hyderabad, who made it to the Indian team for the Under-19 World Cup, to be held in South Africa in 2024.
Abhishek Murugan (left) and A. Avanish Rao from Hyderabad, who made it to the Indian team for the Under-19 World Cup, to be held in South Africa in 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Abhishek Murugan (left) and A. Avanish Rao from Hyderabad, who made it to the Indian team for the Under-19 World Cup, to be held in South Africa in 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

It was double delight for the Hyderabad cricketing fraternity, which has, otherwise, very little to cheer about, with its Ranji Trophy team relegated to Plate Division this season.

But when 18-year-old A. Avanish Rao and Murugan Abhishek made it to the Under-19 World Cup team, it was just the kind of news that was needed to lift the morale of the entire cricketing fraternity in this part of the country.

The selections of Avanish and Abhishek was no flash in the pan and they came through the grind, letting their performances speak.

ALSO READ | BCCI announces India U19 squad for tri-series in South Africa, Men’s U-19 World Cup

For all those who have seen that brilliant 163 off just 93 balls for India A (Under-19) in the Quadrangular series in Vijayawada last month, Avanish had thrown enough hints of his clean, big-hitting ability with a touch of class, especially in the ‘V’, using his reach with ease.

The knock served as a reminder that this southpaw, Avanish, a product of Coaching Beyond, run by former India coach Ravi Shastri and former India fielding coach R. Sridhar, has the potential to make it big. Chennai Super Kings picking him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was just another acknowledgement of his talent.

The free-stroking, wicketkeeper-batter, Avanish has been a quiet and consistent performer in the middle-order, scoring 274 runs in the six innings in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Luckily, for him, the HCA (Hyderabad Cricket Association) selectors didn’t waste time and picked him for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and he was later also selected for the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai.

Widely tipped to be the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter for the Under-19 World Cup, Avanish is determined to make an emphatic statement with his performances.

ALSO READ | CSK squad IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings full list of players after auction

“This is what we all wait for. And, I am excited and very keen to make the most of the huge opportunity that has come my way,” said Avanish,a huge fan of Adam Gilchrist.

On the other hand, off-spinner Abhishek too has been matching his teammate Avanish in staying in the hunt for bigger things to come.

An avid fan of India star Ravichandran Ashwin, this young offie, a product of Iqbal Cricket Academy in the City, is keen to make it big when he gets the opportunity to play in the Under-19 World Cup.

“It should be great if both of us contribute to India’s successful campaign,” signed off the duo, promising much bigger things to come.

Related stories

Related Topics

Hyderabad /

Ranji Trophy /

ICC Under-19 World Cup /

Chennai Super Kings /

Indian Premier League /

Hyderabad Cricket Association /

Vijay Hazare Trophy /

Vinoo Mankad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 10 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas: JPP 0-0 UPY, Arjun’s Panthers faces Pardeep’s Yoddhas; Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 updates: Match underway; MCFC v MBSG streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Abhishek and Avanish’s selection for Under-19 World Cup 2024 a breath of fresh air for Hyderabad cricket
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Khel Ratna award is truly special: Satwik
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. India Women vs England Women Head-to-Head record in Tests: IND vs ENG stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Abhishek and Avanish’s selection for Under-19 World Cup 2024 a breath of fresh air for Hyderabad cricket
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Zimbabwe coach Houghton quits after World Cup failure
    AFP
  3. ICC Rankings: Adil Rashid becomes No.1 T20 bowler, Suryakumar leads the charts among batters
    Team Sportstar
  4. Top-order in focus as Rahul-led India takes on South Africa in ODI series decider
    PTI
  5. Pakistan pacer Shahzad in doubt for second Test against Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 10 LIVE Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas: JPP 0-0 UPY, Arjun’s Panthers faces Pardeep’s Yoddhas; Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls at 9
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 updates: Match underway; MCFC v MBSG streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Abhishek and Avanish’s selection for Under-19 World Cup 2024 a breath of fresh air for Hyderabad cricket
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Khel Ratna award is truly special: Satwik
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. India Women vs England Women Head-to-Head record in Tests: IND vs ENG stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment