IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Kohli returns as India looks to pocket series in Indore

From a freezing Mohali to a bright and sunny Indore - it was a refreshing change in weather. As woollen jackets and beanies made way for half-sleeve jerseys and panama hats, the players from India and Afghanistan looked comfortable during their long nets session ahead of the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium.

India enjoys an enviable record in the shortest format at the iconic venue, with two victories in three outings, and it would be hoping to pocket the series on Sunday.

Coming on the back of a six-wicket win, the home team will be bolstered by the presence of Virat Kohli, who skipped the previous game due to personal reasons. This being the last T20I series for India before the ICC event, it is an imperative for the team management to zero in on its likely combination.

From India’s perspective, it will be important for both Kohli - returning to T20Is after 14 months - and captain Rohit Sharma to get big runs. It could be challenging to adapt after a long break from the format, but both looked at ease as they batted for long in adjoining nets on the eve of the game.

With Kohli back in the mix, it would be interesting to see whether Tilak Varma retains his spot following a string of low-key outings.

Last year, the left-hander played promising knocks of 39, 51 and 49 against the West Indies, however, in the next 13 innings, he could hit just one more half-century.

Shivam Dube, who made the most of the opportunity in the opening game, would be hoping to keep the momentum going, and his bowling efforts could once again come in handy. Similarly, Jitesh Sharma, who forged a crucial partnership with Dube the other night coming, needs to be consistent in a bid to be among the T20 World Cup hopefuls. Axar Patel’s spell was crucial as he managed to break Afghanistan’s 50-plus opening stand, and hopes will once again be pinned on him.

It won’t be easy, though. With a formidable batting unit, Afghanistan has the ability to turn things around, and that was evident with the way Mohammad Nabi helped the team pick up 100-plus runs in the final 10 overs, despite a sedate start.

Even though dew will have a bit of impact, Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott expects an ‘exciting game’, and seasoned campaigners Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai will be hoping to turn the tide.

Rashid Khan’s absence has taken a bit of shine out of Afghanistan’s bowling department, but with Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi around, there’s hope.