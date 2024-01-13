MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Kohli returns as India looks to pocket series in Indore

With Kohli back in the mix, it would be interesting to see whether Tilak Varma retains his spot following a string of low-key outings.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 18:13 IST , INDORE - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal during a net practice session.
Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal during a net practice session. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal during a net practice session. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

From a freezing Mohali to a bright and sunny Indore - it was a refreshing change in weather. As woollen jackets and beanies made way for half-sleeve jerseys and panama hats, the players from India and Afghanistan looked comfortable during their long nets session ahead of the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium.

India enjoys an enviable record in the shortest format at the iconic venue, with two victories in three outings, and it would be hoping to pocket the series on Sunday.

Coming on the back of a six-wicket win, the home team will be bolstered by the presence of Virat Kohli, who skipped the previous game due to personal reasons. This being the last T20I series for India before the ICC event, it is an imperative for the team management to zero in on its likely combination.

From India’s perspective, it will be important for both Kohli - returning to T20Is after 14 months - and captain Rohit Sharma to get big runs. It could be challenging to adapt after a long break from the format, but both looked at ease as they batted for long in adjoining nets on the eve of the game.

With Kohli back in the mix, it would be interesting to see whether Tilak Varma retains his spot following a string of low-key outings.

Also read | Afghanistan coach Trott unconcerned on Kohli’s return to India’s T20I side

Last year, the left-hander played promising knocks of 39, 51 and 49 against the West Indies, however, in the next 13 innings, he could hit just one more half-century.

Shivam Dube, who made the most of the opportunity in the opening game, would be hoping to keep the momentum going, and his bowling efforts could once again come in handy. Similarly, Jitesh Sharma, who forged a crucial partnership with Dube the other night coming, needs to be consistent in a bid to be among the T20 World Cup hopefuls. Axar Patel’s spell was crucial as he managed to break Afghanistan’s 50-plus opening stand, and hopes will once again be pinned on him.

It won’t be easy, though. With a formidable batting unit, Afghanistan has the ability to turn things around, and that was evident with the way Mohammad Nabi helped the team pick up 100-plus runs in the final 10 overs, despite a sedate start.

Even though dew will have a bit of impact, Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott expects an ‘exciting game’, and seasoned campaigners Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai will be hoping to turn the tide.

Rashid Khan’s absence has taken a bit of shine out of Afghanistan’s bowling department, but with Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi around, there’s hope.

Related stories

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

India /

Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia highlights, IND 0-2 AUS, AFC Asian Cup 2023: Blue Tigers lose opening match as Bos, Irvine find the net for Socceroos
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Kohli returns as India looks to pocket series in Indore
    Shayan Acharya
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Irvine, Bos goals give Australia win over India
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spanish Super Cup Final: Trophy and spectacle on the menu as Barca faces Madrid in second El Clasico final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Bowlers give Mumbai an upper hand over Andhra
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Kohli returns as India looks to pocket series in Indore
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Afghanistan coach Trott unconcerned on Kohli’s return to India’s T20I side
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Nothing new or foreign to me: Steven Smith on opener role in Tests
    PTI
  5. IND vs AFG: Afghanistan coach Trott believes bilateral T20I series against India ‘big step in the right direction’
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia highlights, IND 0-2 AUS, AFC Asian Cup 2023: Blue Tigers lose opening match as Bos, Irvine find the net for Socceroos
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Kohli returns as India looks to pocket series in Indore
    Shayan Acharya
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Irvine, Bos goals give Australia win over India
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spanish Super Cup Final: Trophy and spectacle on the menu as Barca faces Madrid in second El Clasico final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment