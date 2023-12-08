India vs Afghanistan, U-19 Asia Cup: Live streaming details, squads, Dream 11 prediction

India takes on Afghanistan in the U-19 Asia Cup group stage fixture at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Friday.

Eight teams have been divided into two groups of four each. Afghanistan, India, Nepal and Pakistan are placed in Group A. Bangladesh, Japan, Sri Lanka and hosts UAE feature in Pool B.

The top two teams from each of the two groups will progress to the semi-finals which will be played on Friday, 15 December. The tournament final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, 17 December.

Dream 11 fantasy picks Wicket Keepers: Avanish Rao, Naseer Shah Batters: Adarsh Singh (c), Akram Mohammadzai, Uday Sharan All-rounders: Musheer Khan (vc), Arshin Kulkarni, Naseer Khan Bowlers: Naman Tiwari, Aradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani

Squads

India: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari

Afghanistan: Naseer Khan (c), Wafiullah Tarakhil, Jamshid Zadran, Khalid Taniwal, Akram Mohammadzai, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Rahimullah Zurmati, Noman Shah Agha, Mohammad Younus Zadran, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Wahidullah Zadran, Bashir Ahmad Afghan, Faridoon Dawoodzai and Khalil Ahmad