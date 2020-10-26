India squad for Australia tour: Varun Chakravarthy - from first IPL five-wicket haul to maiden T20I cap

Two days after his maiden five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League(IPL), spinner Varun Chakravarthy earned his maiden Team India call-up for the T20 series in Australia later this year.

Varun recorded figures of 4-0-20-5 and helped his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) register a 59-run win against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Abu Dhabi. He was part of the 16-man squad announced on Monday for the T20 series.

The 28-year-old mystery spinner was bought for a whopping Rs. 8.4 crore by Kings XI Punjab in 2019 and played one IPL game, conceding 35 runs from 3 overs. He injured his shoulder and had not figured in competitive cricket until this year's IPL.

In an interview to Sportstar last December, Varun declared his ambitions of pulling on the India jersey. “I want to play for India in the ICC World Twenty20,” he said, after he was picked by KKR for Rs. 4 crore.

Having set himself at a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Varun attracted intense bidding between Royal Challengers Bangalore and KKR. Varun earned the highest bid among uncapped Indian players at the IPL 2020 auction.

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy