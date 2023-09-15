MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asia Cup 2023: Gill ton in vain as Bangladesh beats India by 6 runs

India was bowled out on 259 runs in 49.5 overs in its final Super 4 match in the Asia Cup.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 23:06 IST , Colombo - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Shubman Gill celebrates scoring a century during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and India.
India’s Shubman Gill celebrates scoring a century during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and India. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Shubman Gill celebrates scoring a century during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and India. | Photo Credit: AP

Shubman Gill’s showmanship and Axar Patel’s pyrotechnics weren’t enough as Shakib Al Hasan’s stylish knock and Mustafizur Rahman’s deadly blow gave Bangladesh a consolation win over India to end its Asia Cup 2023 campaign on a high at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday night.

Shakib, the Bangladesh captain, and Towhid Hridoy rescued Bangladesh from a precarious 59/4 in the last of the Super Fours games with a 101-run association for the fifth wicket. Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan’s cameos at the death meant the Tigers put on a respectable 265 for eight.

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 Highlights

An India batting line-up without chase master Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, both rested, stuttered since Rohit Sharma’s dismissal for a duck.

Despite Shubman registering his fifth ODI hundred - fourth in 2023 - and Axar coming to the party towards the end, India was always behind the eight-ball.

With Axar, having injured his left hand twice while batting, and Shardul Thakur perishing in the penultimate over, India lost the last hope. Mohammed Shami’s run-out off the penultimate ball meant, Bangladesh clinched a thrilling six-run win.

Despite wickets falling regularly at the other end, Shubman kept India’s hopes alive with a sterling knock. Seldom did he appear in trouble, rotating the strike without any fuss and clearing the boundary with calculated risks. With 96 required off 74 balls, he was joined by Axar.

India vs Bangladesh Scorecard

Ravindra Jadeja, having missed an audacious heave off Mustafizur, had perished and Axar preferred to give Shubman the strike. The opener cut loose thereafter but found long-off attempting to hit offie Mahedi.

With 57 required off 38 balls, India had to rely on the batting depth lent by Axar and Shardul Thakur to see it through. Axar was the wrecker in chief, waging long handle cautiously. His straight four followed by a six over long-on in the 48th over brought the equation down to 17 off 12.

But Mustafizur returned for an over to take the fizz out of India’s run-chase.

With the team having qualified for Sunday’s final, India preferred to rest five regulars and give the World Cup reserves and back-ups crucial game-time.

Kohli, Hardik, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were rested. They were replaced with debutant Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shami, Shardul and Prasidh Krishna.

More than a stuttering chase, India will be rueing its poor catching. Just like the preliminary stage versus Nepal, India dropped three regulation catches early on.

Tilak (midwicket) and Suryakumar (second slip) gave Mehidy Hasan Miraz a reprieve each in the same over. K.L. Rahul then deprived Tilak of his first wicket, dropping Shakib.

That dropped catch proved to be the costliest. India will have to be mindful to not repeat sloppy catching in the final versus Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

India /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup 2023: Gill ton in vain as Bangladesh beats India by 6 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs NZ: Scorecard, match streaming updates; New Zealand needs 312 to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs AUS, 4th ODI Scorecard, commentary and streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Cup 2023 most runs, wickets stats: Shubman Gill tops run-scorers list, Pathirana leading wicket-taker
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIA issues written warning to Red Bull’s Marko for Perez comments
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Asia Cup 2023: Gill ton in vain as Bangladesh beats India by 6 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill slams 5th ODI ton; joins Sachin, Kohli in list of batters to cross 1000 runs in calendar year
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tim Southee suffers thumb fracture, World Cup campaign in doubt
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs AUS: Heinrich Klaasen hits 174, highest ODI score by No. 5 batter
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs AUS: Adam Zampa concedes 113 runs in 10 overs, equals most expensive ODI bowling figures
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup 2023: Gill ton in vain as Bangladesh beats India by 6 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs NZ: Scorecard, match streaming updates; New Zealand needs 312 to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs AUS, 4th ODI Scorecard, commentary and streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Cup 2023 most runs, wickets stats: Shubman Gill tops run-scorers list, Pathirana leading wicket-taker
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIA issues written warning to Red Bull’s Marko for Perez comments
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment