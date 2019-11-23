Cricket Cricket India vs Bangladesh: Sourav Ganguly says visibility with pink ball is easier than red ball As India flexes muscles in the Day-Night Test, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels sighting the pink ball is 'easier' than the red cherry. PTI Kolkata 23 November, 2019 19:20 IST Sourav Ganguly at Eden Gardens before the start of the second Test between India and Bangladesh. - K.R. Deepak PTI Kolkata 23 November, 2019 19:20 IST Visibility may have been one of the talking points in the run-up to the first Day-Night Test in India but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels sighting the pink ball is 'easier' than the red cherry.There had been plenty of talks around the heavily-lacquered ball especially during the twilight hours.Asked about visibility, the former India captain said: “It’s actually easier than the red ball.”Ganguly remained non-committal on whether India will play a pink ball Test in Australia next year.Ganguly, who was the man behind India hosting its maiden Day/Night Test after initial resistance, was delighted with the big turnout at the Eden Gardens.READ: Srikar Bharat to join India squad as Wriddhiman Saha cover“So many watched the match that is most important. I was not under any tension but I was busy.”Ganguly thanked Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her presence on Friday, and promised to be present at the two T20Is between Asian all-star XI and World XI next year to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.“I will go. I know you have gala plans for the event,” he said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.