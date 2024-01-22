MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England captain Ben Stokes compared to a ‘greyhound’ after proving fitness ahead of India series

The five-match series begins Thursday with the first Test in Hyderabad. McCullum stopped short of confirming Stokes as a definite starter but said he has “put all the work in.”

Published : Jan 22, 2024 22:18 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

AP

Ben Stokes looks ready to lead England at the start of its Test cricket series against India, with coach Brendon McCullum saying Monday his captain “looks like a greyhound.”

“He’s stripping fit,” McCullum said of Stokes, who underwent knee surgery at the end of November after playing for England at the Cricket World Cup.

The five-match series begins Thursday with the first Test in Hyderabad. McCullum stopped short of confirming Stokes as a definite starter but said he has “put all the work in.”

“He’s put the hard work in and everyone knows his work ethic is phenomenal,” McCullum said. “I’ve seen him running around and I think he’s good to go. We’ll obviously make that call as late as what we need to.”

Stokes is not ready to resume bowling so will be a specialist batter, if he plays.

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Rohit & Co. undergo high intensity training with batting in focus

It will be England’s first Test match in almost six months and it’s quite the challenge, with the Indians having lost just three matches out of 46 since they were last beaten in a home series — to England in 2012.

McCullum said he’s willing to be “really brave” with his selection on a pitch that is expected to offer plenty of turn, with England having brought an inexperienced spin unit featuring rookies Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir alongside the established Jack Leach.

“India is the land of opportunity and that’s what sits in front of us now,” McCullum said.

“We’ll take the positive option. Other teams might be better, but we want to be the bravest. We’ve got to do that and that’s got to be factored into selection, too.”

With Harry Brook absent for personal reasons, England seems set to restore Ben Foakes as wicketkeeper. Jonny Bairstow could also take the gloves but might be a specialist batter.

McCullum made no apologies for his decision to host a training camp in Abu Dhabi rather than play warmup games on Indian soil.

“The preparation was brilliant. The facilities out there are as good as anywhere in the world,” he said. “The guys walked away from Abu Dhabi with a huge amount of confidence that we’ve prepared as well as we possibly can. In the end all you’re trying to do is get guys in the frame of mind where they feel 10-foot tall and bulletproof when they walk out to play.”

India will be without star batter Virat Kohli for the first two Tests for personal reasons.

Related Topics

Ben Stokes /

Brendon McCullum

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asia Cup 2023: Tajikistan beats 10-man Lebanon to qualify for quarterfinal
    Reuters
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  3. England captain Ben Stokes compared to a ‘greyhound’ after proving fitness ahead of India series
    AP
  4. PKL Season 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Telugu Titans loses to Haryana Steelers 30-37; Jaipur Pink Panthers defeats Bengal Warriors 42-25
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kalinga Super Cup, Points Table: Unbeaten Odisha tops Group D; Mumbai City wins Group C
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. England captain Ben Stokes compared to a ‘greyhound’ after proving fitness ahead of India series
    AP
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024: It was a challenging wicket to bowl, says Mumbai’s Mohit Avasthi
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. England spinner Shoaib Bashir yet to arrive in India after visa issue
    AFP
  4. Suryakumar named captain of ICC men’s T20I Team of the Year
    PTI
  5. Axar vs Kuldeep: If it’s a rank turner, India will go with Gujarat spinner, feels Harbhajan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asia Cup 2023: Tajikistan beats 10-man Lebanon to qualify for quarterfinal
    Reuters
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  3. England captain Ben Stokes compared to a ‘greyhound’ after proving fitness ahead of India series
    AP
  4. PKL Season 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Telugu Titans loses to Haryana Steelers 30-37; Jaipur Pink Panthers defeats Bengal Warriors 42-25
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kalinga Super Cup, Points Table: Unbeaten Odisha tops Group D; Mumbai City wins Group C
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment