India vs England: WTC qualification, H2H numbers and other stats that matter ahead of 4th Test

The stakes, as always, is high for a contest in whites! The fourth Test between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad would see Joe Root and his men try and get the basics right to stay in the game and stun the host with another fight-back to obstruct its way to the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

While India would want to win the series 3-1, a draw against England will be enough for Kohli's men to qualify for the inaugural five-day final.

As for the visitor, it will have the backing of arch-rival Australia for quelling India, for that could see Tim Paine and Co. qualifying for July's WTC final.

Here are some numbers you need to know before the final Test of the series gets underway on Thursday:

India will seal its place in the WTC final at Lord’s against New Zealand, if it manages to avoid defeat in this match; England is no longer in the running to make the showpiece event.



India has managed to win each of its last 10 multi-game bilateral men’s Test series played on home soil, that run beginning after it suffered a 2-1 series defeat at the hands of England in 2012; it will extend that run to 11, if it avoids losing the 4th Test against England.



India is yet to lose at Narendra Modi Stadium in men’s Test cricket versus England (W2, D1); the host has only tasted two defeats at the Ahmedabad ground in the format (W5, D6).



England has failed to win eight of its last nine men’s Test matches played in India (W1, D2, L6); Root’s side has suffered back-to-back defeats in the format, having previously enjoyed an eight-match unbeaten streak (W6, D2).



England has failed to post totals of more than 178 in five of its six innings across this bilateral men’s Test series; it only put up 193 over its two innings last time out at this very venue (24-25 February 2021), it was the fourth fewest it has ever managed to record during a Test match when finishing up all out in both knocks.



FOLLOW | IND vs END, 4th Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Kohli, India eye series win to seal WTC final qualification



India and England meet again at Narendra Modi Stadium after Virat Kohli’s men recorded a 10-wicket victory inside two days; the 3rd Test of this series was the fastest concluded men’s Test match since 1935, the encounter at the end of last month required only 842 balls to decide a winner.



Root claimed innings figures of 5/8 at this ground in the 3rd Test, the fewest runs conceded in a Test five-wicket haul for England since 1924 (Arthur Gilligan's 6/7 v South Africa); it was the first time he had taken that many scalps in a first-class innings and it was the first example of an England captain taking a five-fer in men’s Test cricket since 1983 (Bob Willis, 5/35 v New Zealand).



Root has only been out twice when playing a conventional or reverse sweep since the start of the Sri Lanka Test tour, scoring 233 runs in the process; the other England batsmen have recorded 206 runs between them over the same period, being dismissed on 12 occasions when deploying those strokes.



England’s James Anderson has gone 454 deliveries without dismissing Kohli in Test cricket; he has been dropped three times off his bowling in that time.



Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed Ben Stokes on 11 occasions in Test cricket, almost twice the number of any other bowler; the England all-rounder has only been able to average 18 against him.



Rohit Sharma is 19 runs away from becoming the first opener and the second Indian to hit 1000 runs in the WTC. Rohit could also become the fastest Asian opener to 1000 Test runs.



is 19 runs away from becoming the first opener and the second Indian to hit 1000 runs in the WTC. Rohit could also become the fastest Asian opener to 1000 Test runs. James Anderson is currently on 898 international wickets. He is two scalps away from being the third-fastest after Wasim Akram and Glenn McGrath to bag 900 wickets. The veteran bowler will be the sixth overall to the feat.



is currently on 898 international wickets. He is two scalps away from being the third-fastest after Wasim Akram and Glenn McGrath to bag 900 wickets. The veteran bowler will be the sixth overall to the feat. Kohli will equal Mahendra Singh Dhoni in leading India in most Test matches on Thursday - 60.



Kohli needs 17 runs to become the third captain after Ricky Ponting and Graeme Smith to amass 12,000 international runs.

(Stats provided by Opta)