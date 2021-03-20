India vs England, 5th T20I Live Score: Suryakumar departs after quickfire 32 as India nears 150

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE of the fifth T20I between India and England from the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rashid to Suryakumar. OUT! Goodness me Jordan, what have you just done there!

India 142/1 after 13 overs: Kohli makes his move with a cracking step-down six over the long-on fence. Curran, however, does well to keep the rest of the under check. England's put into tatters as Morgan has no found plans to stop the bleeding.

India 133/1 after 12 overs: Suryakumar unleashed! Jordan and England are in tatters as SKY hits them for three consecutive boundaries! Talk about the range of this man as he literally scoops one from inches away from the stumps on a middle-stump line and puts it behind fine leg. Jordan has no clue as he hits a similar shot helped by Rashid's misfield to the fence. Jordan slumps further as his best stock delivery, the yorker too is crafted away the boundary behind backward point by a near invincible Suryakumar Yadav!

India 115/1 after 11 overs: Stokes chips in with a rare quiet over as he beats Suryakumar on a couple of occasions with some deft change of pace on the ball. The off-cutter has done well to keep Surya guessing at his start while Kohli is yet to go all guns blazing tonight.

India 110/1 after 10 overs: Surya arrives in style! A massive six off Rashid down the ground brings India's 100. SKY follows it up with his trademark inside-out six over extra cover for another sizzling six. Geez, the raw power and finesse of this man!

5 or 5+ 6s in a T20I match 10 - Rohit Sharma* 9 - Chris Gayle 9 - Colin Munro 7 - Eoin Morgan

Rohit Sharma's wagonwheel



India 94/1 after 9 overs: Stokes to Rohit. OUT! Rohit has dragged on. An excellent innings has come to a cold end. The leg-cutter from Stokes flaws Rohit's timing as he chops back to the stumps. He is distraught as he looked well set for a 5th T20I hundred. Rohit began the over in some style as he smashed Stokes down the ground for a whopping six and a Nataraja adorned the fine leg boundary. Rohit Sharma b Stokes 64 (34b 4x4 5x6)

India 81/0 after 8 overs: A fine over from Curran ends with a wry flick from Rohit that zooms into the night sky! 50 for the Hitman and the Indian carnage has begun.

India 60/0 after 6 overs: Rohit and Kohli smash Wood out of Motera! They have played the pace maniac with some authority as the short balls find themselves in the stands behind deep fine leg. Kohli finds the area first with a backfoot hook while Rohit aces his trademark front-foot pull to the same region. India cruises to 60/0 within the powerplay and the Hitman-Run Machin combo is on fire!

India 44/0 after 5 overs: A massive bumper from Archer has gone past everyone to the third man boundary. Archer, however, is quick to correct his line and keeps the batsmen quiet after that particular delivery.

India 35/0 after 4 overs: The Hitman is in the mood! Rohit has blasted two 150km deliveries from Wood down the ground to the boundary. Wood keeps it fairly straight to Rohit as takes out the horizontal shots first-up with pace. Rohit, is cramped but is quick to trust his supreme bat swing and the ball off the pitch. Rohit stands up straight and swings the bat down the ground. Two similar shots of authority nearly has Wood on all fours!

Mark Wood enters the attack.

India 22/0 after 3 overs: Rohit finishes the over on a high. A sizzling six over long-on as Rashid gets the treatment instantly for a loose delivery. Rashid seemed to have put Rohit under some trouble as another googly wraps him on the pads. Eoin Morgan goes for the review and the replays suggest that the ball has slid down the leg-side by a big margin. Baffling call from the England captain. Rohit then lifts him off a rut as a tossed-up delivery from Rashid is slogged in typical disdain over the long-on fence.

India 13/0 after 2 overs: Kohli and Rohit welcomes Archer with boundaries! Archer takes no further ado to hit the high 140s but Kohli is ready to pounce on any loose delivery. Archer forces one a little outside off and Kohli advances and nails it past extra-cover. Terrific timing and precision as no one in the inner circle moved an inch. Rohit, still a shade tentative, but gets into the act with a checked drive through the covers to the boundary as well.

Virat Kohli completes 500 runs vs ENG in T20Is: 500 T20I runs vs Most Opponents 3 - Kohli (vs AUS, WI, ENG)*



India 3/0 after 1 over: Rashid has kept the giants on the back foot! Rashid tests Rohit up front with two googlies. Rohit picks it up late but manages to chip one for a single while rocking to the backfoot to defend one other. Rashid also goes up for an appeal after hitting Kohli's pads off the last ball but the it has slid down the leg-side.

Adil Rashid with the new ball.

We are ready for high-octane action! The blockbuster combo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli walk out to the middle as Eoin Morgan and Co. take the field!

=========================================

6:50PM: Stats of India's new T20I opening pair: First time Rohit and Kohli will open for India in T20Is

Only the second time in international cricket that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are India's openers. The first instance was against New Zealand in and ODI at Hamilton in 2014 where Rohit scored 79 & Kohli scored 2.



Early doors for VK right at the top but it shouldn't be an issue for the IPL maverick, would it? Would be interesting if the skipper takes this job seriously with a heap of openers in the fray.

Virat Kohli will be opening for India for the 8th time. He last opened against Ireland at Dublin in Jun 2018.



His record as an opener in T20Is: 7 inns, 198 runs, ave 28.29, S/r 146.67. 50s: 1 (70 v NZ at Chennai Sep 2012)



6:40PM: Well, well, well! There's a massive announcement. Virat Kohli to open with Rohit Sharma as KL Rahul is replaced by T Natarajan.

VK might need some unique practice ahead of his next match day.

Lowest Toss Win% in T20Is:- [min. 20 games] 34.6% Chandimal 36.7% Brathwaite 40.0% KOHLI 42.3% Afghan 42.9% Williamson



Toss: England has won the Toss and elected to Bowl

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood - England is unchanged!



Warming up for the final battle. And it's Toss Time!

6:20PM: PITCH REPORT: The curators have ensured that the pitch will be more or less the same throughout even as a slow start is expected. The surface is a tad shallower and is not as firm as was the case in the 4th T20I. The toss could be a crucial factor with teams expecting to chase on this surface.



6:10PM: We are just 20 minutes away from the toss and the Indian contingent is seen going through its customary drills ahead of the contest. Kohli has a bit of throwdowns before pacing around the field.

6:00PM: It will be interesting to see India's combination going into the series decider. With Kishan fit, India will be tempted to start with the southpaw in place of KL Rahul who has hit a rough patch. The other probable inclusion could be of T Natarajan who is up and running as he joined the squad since the last game. Natarajan's inclusion could mean Sundar may find himself on the sidelines.

England meanwhile, is likely to retain its solidity and is poised to go unchanged.

5:50PM: Two teams on a fine streak in the T20I format, here are some numbers as the World No.1 and No.2 sides clash in the series decider:

England has won seven and drawn one of its last eight T20I series since the 2018 series against India. India, on the other hand, has won six and drawn one in its seven series since Feb.2019.



of its last eight T20I series since the 2018 series against India. India, on the other hand, in its seven series since Feb.2019. Dawid Malan needs 65 runs from two innings to become the fastest batsman to 1000 T20I runs. Malan currently has 935 runs from 23 innings.



Malan currently has 935 runs from 23 innings. Rohit Sharma needs 40 runs to go past Martin Guptill to become the second highest run scorer in T20I history.



4th T20I Review

In a pulsating series that has unveiled itself in Ahmedabad, India furnished another comeback from the brink in tremendous style on Friday.

India's new-age brand of cricket was not on full display up front with the bat with its core trio of Rohit, Kohli and KL having a blip in unison. However, it was the young superstar that ruled the roost with Suryakumar Yadav acing the fiery English pacemen in his maiden international innings.

IND vs ENG: Confident India aims to seal T20I series

India's SKY, slotted in at No.3, began as if he never left the scene as he took to the international game with tremendous flair - an unforgettable Nataraja scoop off a menacing Archer became the talk of the town soon enough. The dashing Suryakumar blazed his way through a cracking half-century that put India on the comeback trail and with solid cameos from Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer to back his cause, India posted its highest score in the series so far with 185 runs on board.

The chase went down to the wire with a slew of thrills and spills! England's chase was well on course with Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow putting them 66 away with 31 balls and seven wickets to spare before India snapped back. With an injured Virat Kohli soon leaving the field, Rohit Sharma took up the charge and deployed Shardul Thakur back in who accounted for Stokes and skipper Morgan off successive deliveries while Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept the pressure on from the other end.

Despite an nerve-wracking last over, the host managed to scrap through by a whisker to level the series 2-2 and set up an exciting Super Sunday affair in Ahmedabad!

FORM GUIDE (last five matches)

India WLWLL

England LWLWW

WHAT THEY SAID "Really happy with the way things went, I'm just trying to be myself inside, talk to myself, keep things simple and it becomes easy inside. The team management and Virat told me to go and express yourself, play like you're at the IPL." - Suryakumar Yadav on his debut T20I innings of 57 on Friday “We go into the fifth T20I with a huge amount of pressure on us. That’s great for us, especially with the T20 World Cup coming up. The more pressure situations we are put in, the better for us,” - Ben Stokes on the pressure of the series decider



TEAMS (from)

India : Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K. L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan.

: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K. L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan. England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

