IND vs ENG: Umesh Yadav returns as India announces squad for last two Tests against England

The BCCI announced the Indian squad for the remaining two Tests against England, starting with the pink-ball match at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad from Feb. 24. India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test to square the four-match series.

Umesh Yadav, who was ruled out of India's last two Tests against Australia with a strained calf muscle, has returned to the squad and will replace Shardul Thakur subject to fitness clearance. Thakur will be released for Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Full Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj.

Net Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar

Standby players: KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem and Priyank Panchal have been released for Vijay Hazare Trophy.