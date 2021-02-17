IND v ENG IND V ENG IND vs ENG: Umesh Yadav returns as India announces squad for last two Tests against England Umesh Yadav will join the team in Ahmedabad and after his fitness assessment, will replace Shardul Thakur, who will be released for Vijay Hazare Trophy. Team Sportstar 17 February, 2021 15:23 IST Axar Patel being congratulated by India skipper Virat Kohli after the spinner snapped up his fifer on Test debut on Tuesday. - SPORTZPICS/BCCI Team Sportstar 17 February, 2021 15:23 IST The BCCI announced the Indian squad for the remaining two Tests against England, starting with the pink-ball match at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad from Feb. 24. India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test to square the four-match series. Umesh Yadav, who was ruled out of India's last two Tests against Australia with a strained calf muscle, has returned to the squad and will replace Shardul Thakur subject to fitness clearance. Thakur will be released for Vijay Hazare Trophy.Full Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj. IPL 2021 auction: All you need to know about Indian Premier League franchise auction Net Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh KumarStandby players: KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar.Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem and Priyank Panchal have been released for Vijay Hazare Trophy. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.