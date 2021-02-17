IPL 2021 auction: All you need to know about Indian Premier League franchise auction

At what time does the auction begin on Thursday?

1500 IST. The auction will take place at the ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Chennai on February 18.

What are the key things to know about this auction?

A total of 292 players will hope to attract a bid for the 61 slots available during the auction. The list includes 164 Indians and 128 overseas players, including three from associate members of the International Cricket Council. Among the Indians, Hanuma Vihari (Rs 1 crore) and Cheteshwar Pujara (Rs 50 lakh) will hope that their recent exploits in the Test series in Australia will result in a return to the IPL fold.

It remains to be seen whether Kedar Jadhav (Rs 2 crore) and Piyush Chawla (Rs 50 lakh) attract bids after being released by the Chennai Super Kings.

Who are the big overseas names in the auction?

Some of the biggest names to go under the hammer on Thursday are Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris, Steve Smith, Shakib-Al-Hasan, Alex Hales and Marnus Labuschagne and Moeen Ali.

Will players be auctioned as per some categories?

The first set will be of specialist batsmen, followed by allrounders, wicketkeeper-batsmen, fast bowlers and lastly spinners. The auction will begin with capped players followed by the uncapped ones.

Who will the auctioneer be?

Hugh Edmeades will conduct the auction like last year.

Will IPL 2021 auction be telecast live?

The auction will be shown live on Star Sports.

What about IPL franchises' purse?

Chennai Super Kings: 19.9 crore

Mumbai Indians: 15.35 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 35.4 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10.75 crore

Delhi Capitals: 13.4 crore

Kings XI Punjab: 53.2 crore

Rajasthan Royals: 37.85 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: 10.75 crore