IPL Auction 2021: Full list of Australian players in auction pool, base price, former teams

A total of 32 players from Australia have been named in the IPL 2021 auction list ahead of the event in Chennai on February 18.



The Australian roster features seasoned campaigners like Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell and newcomers Marnus Labuschagne and Jhye Richardson, with Smith and Maxwell marked in the Rs 2 CR INR base price bracket - the highest among the players from Down Under.

A total of 292 players will go under the hammer at the auction later this month.