Cricket Cricket IPL Auction 2021: Full list of Australian players in auction pool, base price, former teams From IPL regulars Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell to new man on the block Marnus Labuschagne, here's what the Aussie representation at the IPL 2021 auction looks like. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 12 February, 2021 01:40 IST Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell are marked in the Rs 2 CR INR base price bracket - the highest among the players from Down Under. - Getty Images Team Sportstar CHENNAI 12 February, 2021 01:40 IST A total of 32 players from Australia have been named in the IPL 2021 auction list ahead of the event in Chennai on February 18. The Australian roster features seasoned campaigners like Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell and newcomers Marnus Labuschagne and Jhye Richardson, with Smith and Maxwell marked in the Rs 2 CR INR base price bracket - the highest among the players from Down Under.A total of 292 players will go under the hammer at the auction later this month. Set no.NameCountryAgeIPLPrevious IPL Team(s)2020 IPL team2020 IPLC/UCReserve Price RsLakh1Aaron FinchAustralia3487RR, DD, PWI, SRH, MI, GL, KXIP,RCBRCB12Capped1001Steve SmithAustralia3195PWI,RPS,RRRR14Capped2002Glenn MaxwellAustralia3282DD,MI,KXIPKXIP13Capped2003Alex CareyAustralia293DC Capped1504Nathan Coulter‐NileAustralia3333DD,KKR,RCB,MIMI7Capped1504Jhye RichardsonAustralia24 Capped1509Riley MeredithAustralia24 Uncapped4011Shaun MarshAustralia3771KXIP Capped15012Ben CuttingAustralia3421RR,SRH,MI Capped7512Moises HenriquesAustralia3457KKR, DD, SRH, RCB, KXIP Capped10012Marnus LabuschagneAustralia26 Capped10013Jason BehrendorffAustralia305MI Capped10013Billy StanlakeAustralia266RCB,SRHSRH0Capped10017Wesley AgarAustralia24 Uncapped2017Ben DwarshuisAustralia260KXIP Uncapped3019Daniel ChristianAustralia3740DCH, RCB, RPS, DD Capped7520Ben McdermottAustralia26 Capped5020Matthew WadeAustralia333DD Capped10021Sean AbbottAustralia292RCB Capped5024Josh InglisAustralia26 Uncapped2025Nathan EllisAustralia26 Uncapped2026Tanveer SanghaAustralia19 Uncapped2029Max BryantAustralia22 Uncapped2029Jake WeatheraldAustralia26 Uncapped2030Chris GreenAustralia271KKR Uncapped3031Brendan DoggettAustralia26 Uncapped4031Matt KellyAustralia26 Uncapped2031Mark SteketeeAustralia27 Uncapped4033Joel ParisAustralia28 Capped5037Hilton CartwrightAustralia29 Capped7537James FaulknerAustralia3060PWI, KXIP, RR, GL Capped7537Jack WildermuthAustralia27 Capped50 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos