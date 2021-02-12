Cricket

IPL Auction 2021: Full list of Australian players in auction pool, base price, former teams

From IPL regulars Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell to new man on the block Marnus Labuschagne, here's what the Aussie representation at the IPL 2021 auction looks like.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 12 February, 2021 01:40 IST

Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell are marked in the Rs 2 CR INR base price bracket - the highest among the players from Down Under.   -  Getty Images

A total of 32 players from Australia have been named in the IPL 2021 auction list ahead of the event in Chennai on February 18.

The Australian roster features seasoned campaigners like Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell and newcomers Marnus Labuschagne and Jhye Richardson, with Smith and Maxwell marked in the Rs 2 CR INR base price bracket - the highest among the players from Down Under.

A total of 292 players will go under the hammer at the auction later this month.

Set no.NameCountryAgeIPLPrevious IPL Team(s)2020 IPL team2020 IPLC/UCReserve Price Rs
Lakh
1Aaron FinchAustralia3487RR, DD, PWI, SRH, MI, GL, KXIP,RCBRCB12Capped100
1Steve SmithAustralia3195PWI,RPS,RRRR14Capped200
2Glenn MaxwellAustralia3282DD,MI,KXIPKXIP13Capped200
3Alex CareyAustralia293DC  Capped150
4Nathan Coulter‐NileAustralia3333DD,KKR,RCB,MIMI7Capped150
4Jhye RichardsonAustralia24    Capped150
9Riley MeredithAustralia24    Uncapped40
11Shaun MarshAustralia3771KXIP  Capped150
12Ben CuttingAustralia3421RR,SRH,MI  Capped75
12Moises HenriquesAustralia3457KKR, DD, SRH, RCB, KXIP  Capped100
12Marnus LabuschagneAustralia26    Capped100
13Jason BehrendorffAustralia305MI  Capped100
13Billy StanlakeAustralia266RCB,SRHSRH0Capped100
17Wesley AgarAustralia24    Uncapped20
17Ben DwarshuisAustralia260KXIP  Uncapped30
19Daniel ChristianAustralia3740DCH, RCB, RPS, DD  Capped75
20Ben McdermottAustralia26    Capped50
20Matthew WadeAustralia333DD  Capped100
21Sean AbbottAustralia292RCB  Capped50
24Josh InglisAustralia26    Uncapped20
25Nathan EllisAustralia26    Uncapped20
26Tanveer SanghaAustralia19    Uncapped20
29Max BryantAustralia22    Uncapped20
29Jake WeatheraldAustralia26    Uncapped20
30Chris GreenAustralia271KKR  Uncapped30
31Brendan DoggettAustralia26    Uncapped40
31Matt KellyAustralia26    Uncapped20
31Mark SteketeeAustralia27    Uncapped40
33Joel ParisAustralia28    Capped50
37Hilton CartwrightAustralia29    Capped75
37James FaulknerAustralia3060PWI, KXIP, RR, GL  Capped75
37Jack WildermuthAustralia27    Capped50

