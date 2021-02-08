India vs England 2nd Test: Face masks, social distancing mandatory for fans

Fans will have to wear face masks and maintain social distancing when they head to Chennai’s M. A. Chidambaram Stadium for the second Test between India and England, which begins on February 13.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Monday announced the protocols for allowing the entry of 15,000 fans for the match, which included not allowing anyone who shows symptoms of Covid-19.

The game will mark the return of spectators for an international match in India after the Covid-19 outbreak forced a complete shutdown of sporting activity in March last year. The first Test is being played in Chennai without spectators.

“Conditions to be adhered by the spectators during the 2nd Test Match at MAC Stadium. Face mask, covering mouth and nose, is mandatory for entry into the stadium and maintain social distancing within the stadium premises at all times,” the TNCA said in a media release.

The authorities have also cautioned fans to refrain from racist behaviour, adding that strict action will be taken against anyone flouting the rules. Some India players were racially abused during the recent tour of Australia, which was confirmed by Cricket Australia.

“Spectators are cautioned not to indulge (in) or display...racist, religious or political activities, foul/abusive/unruly language inside the stadium, that could disturb the game and such persons will be dealt with in accordance to the law,” the TNCA statement said. “Strict disciplinary action will be initiated by authorities against all persons violating covid & security protocols.”

Items such as binoculars, speakers and musical instrument have been prohibited for the second Test, as well as “bags, jholas, brief cases, radios, laser pointers, digital diaries, laptops, computers, tape recorders, recording devices, binoculars, remote-controlled devices, inflammable material, musical instruments, speakers, professional/video cameras among others.”

The media, which was barred entry for the series opener, will also be allowed to cover the second fixture.