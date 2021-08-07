IND vs ENG: Root continues his scoring spree against India with 21st Test century

England skipper Joe Root continued his red-hot batting form in whites against India after notching up his 21st Test century during the first Test in Nottingham on Saturday (August 7). The century was his sixth in 38 innings against India.

Root, who came in to bat with England at 46 for two (trailing by 39 runs in the second innings), weathered the storm before steering the side into the lead. He immediately took charge with a solid 91-run partnership alongside opener Dom Sibley.

After Sibley's dismissal, Root followed up with his second fifty of the Test before cruising to the three-figure mark. He reached his century with an on-drive for four off Shardul Thakur in the post-tea session.



Root, who made his Test debut in 2012 during England's victorious tour to India, scored 73 in his maiden innings in Ahmedabad. The England captain has since developed an affinity against India - his most favoured opponent in whites. He averages 56.05 against India (at the time of writing), and his overall Test average is 49.32. His average against India at home is 63.12.

In its most recent tour to India in early 2021, Root had led the batting charts with 368 runs in eight innings, including a double-hundred (218) in the first Test in Chennai.

The 30-year-old recently went past Alastair Cook to become England's leading run-scorer in international cricket.